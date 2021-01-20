UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?'
The UK has the worst daily Covid-19 death rate in the world, according to Our World in Data (Oxford University).
The country averaged 935 Covid-19 deaths per day over the past week.
The UK overtook the Czech Republic as the country with the highest death rate per capita on Sunday.
The UK on Tuesday recorded its highest number of Covid-19 deaths (1610) since the start of the pandemic.
It also recorded 33 355 confirmed new cases.
-
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'
-
Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods - Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent
The beginning of the end of the pandemic is however in sight, despite the extreme severity of the Covid-19 outbreak at this moment.
More than four million people have already received their first of two Covid-19 vaccine doses, according to Public Health England.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
The UK has certainly become an outlier… another 1600 people died in 24 hours… The fatality rate… is the worst in the world… Why? … There is no explanation… I don’t know why. What are we doing wrong?Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 3:30].
