[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape

20 January 2021 10:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Northern Cape
#Covid19
Northern Cape tourism
beach closures

A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty.

The Northern Cape has unfortunately never been on many South African radars. As the only province with legal beach access, has this just begun to change over the last month or so?

Its coastal region features towns like Garies, Kamieskroon, Hondeklipbaai, Koiingnaas and Kleinzee and many more undiscovered gems.

Unfortunately, a water crisis in Hondeklipbaai is posing to be a problem. Some people also don't appreciate the splendor of a semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters.

But there is so much more to do and see if the sea isn't for you.

This is the perfect opportunity to explore and discover the country's biggest province.

Jeanine Jezznits from the Namakwa Coastal Route speaks to Refilwe Moloto about this undiscovered area on this week's Wanderlust Wednesday.

Listen to the interview below:


20 January 2021 10:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Northern Cape
#Covid19
Northern Cape tourism
beach closures

