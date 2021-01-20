Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan





The City of Cape Town says the national government needs to expedite the processes that will allow the municipality to buy power from independent producers (IPPs).

This comes after the latest round of Eskom load shedding which lasted for five consecutive days from Thursday to Monday.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says the recent round of load shedding has been “absolutely destructive amid a time of Covid-19”.

In October last year, amendments to the electricity regulations were finally gazetted which could pave the way for municipalities to source power independently from IPPs.

The regulations allow municipalities in good financial standing to apply for their own independent power projects.

Mayor Plato says the "dire" Eskom situation should spark the government to take urgent action on IPPs.

He says the City has already established plans to build and procure its own renewable generation capacity.

However, Plato says the municipality needs more details from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy for a way forward.

The City has been preparing for a future where more affordable and cleaner energy can be procured by municipalities. We have been an advocate of this much-needed change to the energy regime for more than a decade. Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor

The mayor says clarity is need on the practical implementation of the newly amended regulations, such as the timelines that will apply to the processing of municipal applications.

Plato wants to know if municipalities will be able to generate their own power in addition to buying power directly from IPPs.

He also wants clarity on how the new amendments fit into South Africa's existing energy blueprint, known as the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).