Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
Biden's inauguration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bill Schneider
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Food prices skyrocket by SA food inflation at 10 year low. Why?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib,
Today at 18:10
Why food prices skyrocket by SA food inflation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karen Short - Founder at By Word of Mouth
Today at 18:13
What to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios
Today at 18:20
ZOOM : Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
ZOOM Aerobotics raises $17 million and confirm the close of your oversubscribed Series B funding round
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Patterson - Co-Founder of Aerobotics | james@aerobotics.com
Today at 18:48
ZOOM : Joe Biden inauguration. as US' 46th president. And legacy of T**** as 45th president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual - the money to be made from being mindful
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Consumers should not have to fight for their right to access to recordings of their calls with service providers.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Ismail Ismail -MD of Compass Insure on running a specialist insurer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ismail Ismail - MD at Compass Insure
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Jackpot! Man scoops R60M Powerball win after being dumped by girlfriend Lady Luck was shining on the winner of Friday's R60M jackpot, he says he'll buy his now ex-lover a fridge or a washing machine. 20 January 2021 4:16 PM
Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down' "Medical schemes must show that the discrimination was fair and based on facts," says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 20 January 2021 3:28 PM
Residents threaten legal action over Potsdam stench Residents living in Table View and Milnerton are up in arms over the stench coming from City’s Potsdam wastewater treatment works. 20 January 2021 2:44 PM
View all Local
Rerun of NMB mayoral elections ordered after Nqaba Bhanga's win opposed in court The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reportedly struck a deal for a do-over of the mayoral election in Nelson Mandela Bay. 20 January 2021 4:49 PM
Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan "We cannot continue to go on like this", says Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. 20 January 2021 11:31 AM
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN. 19 January 2021 12:17 PM
View all Politics
Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak Pfizer unsuccessfully tried for months to open negotiations with SA to provide its Covid-19 vaccine, says Kyle Cowan (News24). 20 January 2021 12:23 PM
'R1.3m property sold for R1000 at auction' Homeowners whose repossessed houses were sold for a fraction of value will head to court to demand billions back explains journo. 20 January 2021 12:09 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
View all Business
9 fuel-saving tips...as petrol prices set to rise Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena shares these 9 tips to save petrol. 20 January 2021 2:33 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
View all Entertainment
Biden order of the day: 'Undo some of the damage Trump has done to our country' Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Ross (Democrats Abroad South Africa) about his hopes – and fears – for Biden’s first 100 days. 20 January 2021 2:18 PM
UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?' "We’ve certainly become an outlier," laments UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. "Another 1600 people died in 24 hours." 20 January 2021 9:20 AM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down' "Medical schemes must show that the discrimination was fair and based on facts," says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 20 January 2021 3:28 PM
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses "It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time." 19 January 2021 9:26 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan

20 January 2021 11:31 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Eskom
Electricity
Load shedding
IPPs
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato
City of Cape Town
independent power
power producer

"We cannot continue to go on like this", says Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.

The City of Cape Town says the national government needs to expedite the processes that will allow the municipality to buy power from independent producers (IPPs).

This comes after the latest round of Eskom load shedding which lasted for five consecutive days from Thursday to Monday.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says the recent round of load shedding has been “absolutely destructive amid a time of Covid-19”.

In October last year, amendments to the electricity regulations were finally gazetted which could pave the way for municipalities to source power independently from IPPs.

The regulations allow municipalities in good financial standing to apply for their own independent power projects.

RELATED: Municipalities can now generate their own power - and Cape Town may be first up

Mayor Plato says the "dire" Eskom situation should spark the government to take urgent action on IPPs.

He says the City has already established plans to build and procure its own renewable generation capacity.

However, Plato says the municipality needs more details from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy for a way forward.

The City has been preparing for a future where more affordable and cleaner energy can be procured by municipalities. We have been an advocate of this much-needed change to the energy regime for more than a decade.

Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor

The mayor says clarity is need on the practical implementation of the newly amended regulations, such as the timelines that will apply to the processing of municipal applications.

Plato wants to know if municipalities will be able to generate their own power in addition to buying power directly from IPPs.

He also wants clarity on how the new amendments fit into South Africa's existing energy blueprint, known as the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).

We implore the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to provide clarity on the process as soon as possible so that we can move forward with the execution of our plans.

Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor

20 January 2021 11:31 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Eskom
Electricity
Load shedding
IPPs
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato
City of Cape Town
independent power
power producer

More from Politics

da nqaba bhanga

Rerun of NMB mayoral elections ordered after Nqaba Bhanga's win opposed in court

20 January 2021 4:49 PM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reportedly struck a deal for a do-over of the mayoral election in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2347

ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet

19 January 2021 12:17 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is'

18 January 2021 1:54 PM

Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

molefegif

'Detractors want to blame Eskom's woes on Cyril Ramaphosa'

18 January 2021 1:23 PM

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission of inquiry last week and his detractors have been milking it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

High voltage pylons 123rf

Over 18K megawatts offline due to planned and unplanned maintenance, says Eskom

18 January 2021 10:02 AM

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says machines break down without notice resulting in the latest bout of loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAB beer crates

DA wants alcohol ban urgently lifted after SAB cancels another R2.5bn investment

17 January 2021 2:48 PM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the economically crippling alcohol ban with immediate effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town by night 123rf.com

Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm

16 January 2021 9:59 AM

The City of Cape Town has called on national government to push out the curfew under the current lockdown level 3 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-maytham-studio-commentpng

Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham

15 January 2021 4:29 PM

John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police van SAPS

[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons

15 January 2021 2:28 PM

Journalist Saawmiet Moos in Belville describes people queuing for Sassa social grants sprayed with police water cannons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa ANC

Ramaphosa: We've learned from the PPE scandal, vaccines will be better managed

15 January 2021 1:48 PM

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA's vaccine rollout will be better managed to avoid any possible exploitation by what he calls crooks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan

Politics

'R1.3m property sold for R1000 at auction'

Local Business

Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down'

Business Local Opinion

Jackpot! Man scoops R60M Powerball win after being dumped by girlfriend

Local

World

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

20 January 2021 5:00 PM

I can never ask police to water spray people - Zulu on Sassa incident

20 January 2021 4:58 PM

Mkhwebane finds MEC Bredell guilty of breaching ethics code

20 January 2021 4:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA