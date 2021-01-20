Tax hikes to fund vaccines? Dennis Davis outlines Treasury's other options
Treasury is considering increases tax in order to pay for the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine programme.
According to Business Day, Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane says that's one of the options government is currently exploring.
On Monday the health ministry confirmed that the country will receive 9 million doses of the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
That's in addition to 12 million from the World Health Organisation's Covax scheme, another 12 million from an African Union arrangement.
Refilwe Moloto was joined by Nazmeera Moola from asset manager Ninety One and chair of the Tax Review Committee, Judge Dennis Davis.
What surprised me was that there wasn't any provision [for a vaccine program] in October's medium-term expenditure framework.Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One
Moola says Treasury has been desperately trying to restrain expenditure growth.
Until [Treasury] is forced to budget for something the approach has been to say no.Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One
In many instances that has been a wise policy, in vaccines, it was not.Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One
Chair of the Tax Review Committee Judge Dennis Davis suggests alternative options that the government may be considering.
I suppose you could start selling off state assets but you can't do that immediately...it's not the easiest option in the short run.Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Tax Review Committee
You could go onto the market and borrow, but really? We want to borrow another R20 billion and add it to everything else we're borrowing...not a good option.Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Tax Review Committee
Find out more about Treasury's plans to fund a vaccine roll-out program:
More from Local
Jackpot! Man scoops R60M Powerball win after being dumped by girlfriend
Lady Luck was shining on the winner of Friday's R60M jackpot, he says he'll buy his now ex-lover a fridge or a washing machine.Read More
Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down'
"Medical schemes must show that the discrimination was fair and based on facts," says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
Residents threaten legal action over Potsdam stench
Residents living in Table View and Milnerton are up in arms over the stench coming from City’s Potsdam wastewater treatment works.Read More
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram
Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'.Read More
[VIDEO] Worcester cops face investigation after sjambok assault caught on camera
SAPS in the Western Cape is investigating two Worcester police officers after a video of them assaulting two men emerged online.Read More
Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak
Pfizer unsuccessfully tried for months to open negotiations with SA to provide its Covid-19 vaccine, says Kyle Cowan (News24).Read More
'R1.3m property sold for R1000 at auction'
Homeowners whose repossessed houses were sold for a fraction of value will head to court to demand billions back explains journo.Read More
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape
A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty.Read More
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market
Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021.Read More
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity!
Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington.Read More