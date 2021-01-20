Tax hikes to fund vaccines? Dennis Davis outlines Treasury's other options





Treasury is considering increases tax in order to pay for the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine programme.

According to Business Day, Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane says that's one of the options government is currently exploring.

On Monday the health ministry confirmed that the country will receive 9 million doses of the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

That's in addition to 12 million from the World Health Organisation's Covax scheme, another 12 million from an African Union arrangement.

Refilwe Moloto was joined by Nazmeera Moola from asset manager Ninety One and chair of the Tax Review Committee, Judge Dennis Davis.

What surprised me was that there wasn't any provision [for a vaccine program] in October's medium-term expenditure framework. Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

Moola says Treasury has been desperately trying to restrain expenditure growth.

Until [Treasury] is forced to budget for something the approach has been to say no. Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

In many instances that has been a wise policy, in vaccines, it was not. Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

Chair of the Tax Review Committee Judge Dennis Davis suggests alternative options that the government may be considering.

I suppose you could start selling off state assets but you can't do that immediately...it's not the easiest option in the short run. Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Tax Review Committee

You could go onto the market and borrow, but really? We want to borrow another R20 billion and add it to everything else we're borrowing...not a good option. Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Tax Review Committee

