Residents threaten legal action over Potsdam stench





It's been almost two weeks since uncollected sludge from the Potsdam sewage works started leaving a stench in the greater Table View area.

There's been a build-up of sludge at the plant due to delays with the City of Cape Town’s appointment of a new contractor.

The City's Xanthea Limberg says the sludge has not been removed this month due to a dispute over the municipality's tendering process.

The source of the odour relates to the stockpiling of sludge at the Potsdam wastewater treatment works. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

The existing tender came to an end on 31 December 2020 and the City's attempts to appoint a new contractor have been challenged.

Meanwhile, municipal officials are covering, liming, and applying odour suppressant to the sludge stockpile on a daily basis at Potsdam.

But residents in the area say the odour is unbearable and causing health concerns.

Many of them have complained on community forums on Facebook, such as the Greater Table View Action Forum, the Table View Ratepayers Association and the Milnerton Central Residents Association (MCRA).

Caroline Marx, the head of the MCRA's environmental portfolio, says the association is considering court action against the City for its failure to put in place proper contingency plans.

The court challenge is that the contract wasn't renewed to remove the sludge in time, so the sludge is being stockpiled at Potsdam, which is causing a total stink in the area. Caroline Marx, Head of Environmental portfolio - MCRA

The City of Cape Town’s Potsdam wastewater treatment works located on Koeberg Road near Killarney. Image: CapeTalk/Qama Qukula

The City's first attempt to appoint a new service provider in March last year was successfully appealed.

During a second round of the tender process, one of the recommended tenderers withdrew.

A third attempt to award the tender was made in November and it is now also being appealed, Limberg tells CapeTalk.

She says the City applied for an emergency procurement process on 11 December 2020 as a back-up plan.

It's not a case of the department not having done its work.... The appeals have been extended far beyond what we have planned for and that has now resulted in the odour-related issues. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

We have really attempted to have this tender in place before the expiry of the existing tender. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

Marx has accused the City of using its procurement problems as an excuse for the non-delivery of services.

She claims the City is in contravention of its water licence and must be held accountable for its failures.

At the same time, a number of residents have complained that the odour is aggravating their asthma and other respiratory problems.

A lot of residents, particularly those with asthma, are complaining that they are coughing and that their asthma is worse. Some people are complaining that they are nauseous and retching in the morning - particularly on the still hot days if you are unfortunate enough to stay a few hundred metres away. Caroline Marx, Head of Environmental portfolio - MCRA

Pressure group Outa is expected to meet with City officials next month to discuss a range of municipal issues, including the E. coli levels in effluent discharged by the Potsdam sewage plant.

