[VIDEO] Worcester cops face investigation after sjambok assault caught on camera





In a video circulating on social media, one police officer is seen beating a man with a sjambok and another officer is slapping a second man.

It's believed that the incident occurred in Worcester near an industrial area on Monday 18 January.

The police officials captured in the video have been identified and are SAPS employees attached to a unit in Worcester.

The police van seen in the video belongs to Ceres police station but is currently used by a police unit in Worcester, SAPS has confirmed.

WARNING: Video contains violence and may be upsetting for viewers

SAPS says an investigation is currently underway, led by the Worcester Cluster Commander, Major General Nomthetheleli Mene.

The two men who were assaulted have yet to be identified or interviewed as part of the investigation, says police spokesperson Novela Potelwa.

Potelwa says further investigation into the incident will shed light on what transpired before the filming of the assault.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the police have asked the public not to speculate or publish the names of the police officials involved.

SAPS maintains that the beating up and manhandling of individuals and/or suspects is unlawful.

The use of a sjambok by police officials is not only forbidden but unlawful. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Communication - SAPS Western Cape