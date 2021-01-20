Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak
Pfizer tried for “months and months” – without success - to open negotiations with the South African government for the sale of its Covid-19 vaccine.
The revelation comes thanks to a leaked phone conversation with a senior Pfizer employee.
Apparently, the government only started engaging when panic set in.
The employee further alleges that when the government finally came to the negotiating table, it was already too late.
RELATED: UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?'
Lester Kiewit interviewed Kyle Cowan, an investigative journalist at News24.
Cowan published a piece entitled “Pfizer leak: SA health officials didn't respond to requests for 'months and months' to talk about Covid-19 vaccines” on Wednesday.
… we were slow to engage with manufacturers… The Department of Health says… it wanted to wait before making financial commitments. It’s the 20th of January… and no one has the jab yet…Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist - News24
We struggled whether we should name the person… but naming this person would put them in a difficult position with her or his employer… We verified the authenticity of the recording and conversation… it is indeed a Pfizer employee…Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist - News24
The Health Department has not responded… We’ve been asking them repeatedly…Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist - News24
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?'
"We’ve certainly become an outlier," laments UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. "Another 1600 people died in 24 hours."Read More
Award-winning CPT eatery offers booze-free pairing menu
Restaurants hit hard by lockdown have been forced to come up with ways to lure customers in without being able to serve alcohol.Read More
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive
It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more
Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.Read More
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'
Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.Read More
Prioritise drivers for vaccination against Covid-19 - National Taxi Alliance
It's a fact - minibus taxis are essential for the functioning of the economy. Lester Kiewit interviews Alpheus Mlalazi (NTA).Read More
'Undertakers have carried caskets from the hearse to the graveside in full PPE'
The Funeral Federation Of SA's Dr Lawrence Konyana addresses the lack of uniformity around funeral procedures under lockdown.Read More
'Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods'
Britain is running out of space for its dead bodies, reports UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
As SA remains on level 3 WC's health boss say booze ban is working
Dr Saadiq Kariem says there was a 65% drop in trauma unit admissions on New Year's Day 2021 compared to the same time last year.Read More
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More