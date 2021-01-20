Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
Biden's inauguration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bill Schneider
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Food prices skyrocket by SA food inflation at 10 year low. Why?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib,
Today at 18:10
Why food prices skyrocket by SA food inflation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karen Short - Founder at By Word of Mouth
Today at 18:13
What to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios
Today at 18:20
ZOOM : Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
ZOOM Aerobotics raises $17 million and confirm the close of your oversubscribed Series B funding round
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Patterson - Co-Founder of Aerobotics | james@aerobotics.com
Today at 18:48
ZOOM : Joe Biden inauguration. as US' 46th president. And legacy of T**** as 45th president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual - the money to be made from being mindful
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Consumers should not have to fight for their right to access to recordings of their calls with service providers.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Ismail Ismail -MD of Compass Insure on running a specialist insurer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ismail Ismail - MD at Compass Insure
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Jackpot! Man scoops R60M Powerball win after being dumped by girlfriend Lady Luck was shining on the winner of Friday's R60M jackpot, he says he'll buy his now ex-lover a fridge or a washing machine. 20 January 2021 4:16 PM
Residents threaten legal action over Potsdam stench Residents living in Table View and Milnerton are up in arms over the stench coming from City’s Potsdam wastewater treatment works. 20 January 2021 2:44 PM
[VIDEO] Worcester cops face investigation after sjambok assault caught on camera SAPS in the Western Cape is investigating two Worcester police officers after a video of them assaulting two men emerged online. 20 January 2021 12:28 PM
View all Local
Rerun of NMB mayoral elections ordered after Nqaba Bhanga's win opposed in court The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reportedly struck a deal for a do-over of the mayoral election in Nelson Mandela Bay. 20 January 2021 4:49 PM
Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan "We cannot continue to go on like this", says Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. 20 January 2021 11:31 AM
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN. 19 January 2021 12:17 PM
View all Politics
Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak Pfizer unsuccessfully tried for months to open negotiations with SA to provide its Covid-19 vaccine, says Kyle Cowan (News24). 20 January 2021 12:23 PM
'R1.3m property sold for R1000 at auction' Homeowners whose repossessed houses were sold for a fraction of value will head to court to demand billions back explains journo. 20 January 2021 12:09 PM
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Business
9 fuel-saving tips...as petrol prices set to rise Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena shares these 9 tips to save petrol. 20 January 2021 2:33 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet. 19 January 2021 2:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
View all Entertainment
Biden order of the day: 'Undo some of the damage Trump has done to our country' Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Ross (Democrats Abroad South Africa) about his hopes – and fears – for Biden’s first 100 days. 20 January 2021 2:18 PM
UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?' "We’ve certainly become an outlier," laments UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. "Another 1600 people died in 24 hours." 20 January 2021 9:20 AM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down' "Medical schemes must show that the discrimination was fair and based on facts," says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 20 January 2021 3:28 PM
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses "It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time." 19 January 2021 9:26 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak

20 January 2021 12:23 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Pfizer
news24
Kyle Cowan
Lester Kiewit
COVID-19 vaccine
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Covid-19 vaccination
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Pfizer-BioNTech

Pfizer unsuccessfully tried for months to open negotiations with SA to provide its Covid-19 vaccine, says Kyle Cowan (News24).

Pfizer tried for “months and months” – without success - to open negotiations with the South African government for the sale of its Covid-19 vaccine.

The revelation comes thanks to a leaked phone conversation with a senior Pfizer employee.

Apparently, the government only started engaging when panic set in.

The employee further alleges that when the government finally came to the negotiating table, it was already too late.

© goodluz/123rf.com

RELATED: UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?'

Lester Kiewit interviewed Kyle Cowan, an investigative journalist at News24.

Cowan published a piece entitled “Pfizer leak: SA health officials didn't respond to requests for 'months and months' to talk about Covid-19 vaccines” on Wednesday.

… we were slow to engage with manufacturers… The Department of Health says… it wanted to wait before making financial commitments. It’s the 20th of January… and no one has the jab yet…

Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist - News24

We struggled whether we should name the person… but naming this person would put them in a difficult position with her or his employer… We verified the authenticity of the recording and conversation… it is indeed a Pfizer employee…

Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist - News24

The Health Department has not responded… We’ve been asking them repeatedly…

Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist - News24

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


20 January 2021 12:23 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Pfizer
news24
Kyle Cowan
Lester Kiewit
COVID-19 vaccine
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Covid-19 vaccination
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Pfizer-BioNTech

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Britain UK Covid-19 flag hands British pandemic 123rf

UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?'

20 January 2021 9:20 AM

"We’ve certainly become an outlier," laments UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. "Another 1600 people died in 24 hours."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drinks-cocktail-beverage-gin-tonic-bar-restaurant-bartender-123rf

Award-winning CPT eatery offers booze-free pairing menu

19 January 2021 7:31 AM

Restaurants hit hard by lockdown have been forced to come up with ways to lure customers in without being able to serve alcohol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

18 January 2021 6:39 PM

It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany german flag covid-19 123rf pandemic 123rfworld

Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'

15 January 2021 11:33 AM

Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200629-taxijpg

Prioritise drivers for vaccination against Covid-19 - National Taxi Alliance

14 January 2021 1:19 PM

It's a fact - minibus taxis are essential for the functioning of the economy. Lester Kiewit interviews Alpheus Mlalazi (NTA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

death-funeral-coffin-hearse

'Undertakers have carried caskets from the hearse to the graveside in full PPE'

13 January 2021 1:15 PM

The Funeral Federation Of SA's Dr Lawrence Konyana addresses the lack of uniformity around funeral procedures under lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK Britain flag British covid-19 test 123rf

'Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods'

12 January 2021 8:52 AM

Britain is running out of space for its dead bodies, reports UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-ban-booze-lockdown

As SA remains on level 3 WC's health boss say booze ban is working

12 January 2021 8:35 AM

Dr Saadiq Kariem says there was a 65% drop in trauma unit admissions on New Year's Day 2021 compared to the same time last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients

11 January 2021 6:57 PM

"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan

Politics

'R1.3m property sold for R1000 at auction'

Local Business

Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down'

Business Local Opinion

Jackpot! Man scoops R60M Powerball win after being dumped by girlfriend

Local

World

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

20 January 2021 5:00 PM

I can never ask police to water spray people - Zulu on Sassa incident

20 January 2021 4:58 PM

Mkhwebane finds MEC Bredell guilty of breaching ethics code

20 January 2021 4:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA