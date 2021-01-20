Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak





Pfizer tried for “months and months” – without success - to open negotiations with the South African government for the sale of its Covid-19 vaccine.

The revelation comes thanks to a leaked phone conversation with a senior Pfizer employee.

Apparently, the government only started engaging when panic set in.

The employee further alleges that when the government finally came to the negotiating table, it was already too late.

© goodluz/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Kyle Cowan, an investigative journalist at News24.

Cowan published a piece entitled “Pfizer leak: SA health officials didn't respond to requests for 'months and months' to talk about Covid-19 vaccines” on Wednesday.

… we were slow to engage with manufacturers… The Department of Health says… it wanted to wait before making financial commitments. It’s the 20th of January… and no one has the jab yet… Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist - News24

We struggled whether we should name the person… but naming this person would put them in a difficult position with her or his employer… We verified the authenticity of the recording and conversation… it is indeed a Pfizer employee… Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist - News24

The Health Department has not responded… We’ve been asking them repeatedly… Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist - News24

Listen to the interview in the audio below.