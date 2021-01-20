Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram





Last week he was making headlines for having the best-selling cookbook in the country, this week media personality Somizi is back trending on social media after publishing the phone number of a journalist he accused of invading his privacy.

The Idols judge, who has 3.7 million Instagram followers, took to the photo and video sharing site at the weekend and posted screenshots of a conversation with City Press's Julia Madibogo in which she asked him about claims his marriage to Mohale Motaung was in trouble.

'Make my year and write the story', the actor replied to Madibogo's questions. 'I will sue the living hell out of u"

His screenshot of the conversation included the journalist's telephone number along with a comment "ok....two can play that game....to stand a chance to win I dont know what dial the number and let Julia know what it feels like to have yo privacy invaded unprovoked".

Madibogo claims she was then inundated with calls from Mhlongo-Motaung fans.

According to the South African Editors Forum (Sanef) she was also threatened with rape.

On Tuesday, Mhlongo-Motaung addressed his post during an Instagram video:

"You attack my personal space, but then when I serve back what you have dished out, you now play victim."

" I have a problem when journalists think they can write about anything and everything, even when it's not factual."

He later told 702's Bongani Bingwa that while he was sorry for posting Madibogo's contact details, he was not sorry for standing up for himself.

(Listen to the full conversation with Somizi on 702 by clicking below:)

I will not apologise for standing up for myself, the only thing I will apologise for is publicising her numbers. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Television and radio personality

My husband is now being bullied because they're written that he has cheated. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Television and radio personality

I don’t think Somizi is wrong. There are boundaries. Respect them. Us being public figures doesn’t create grounds for uba wena usiqhele. Otherwise write your story ungasifaki pic.twitter.com/x7SiYCsoDf — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) January 18, 2021

Part1 Thank you @somizi for acknowledging the ONLY wrong in your initial actions is exposing the number. I doubt u intentionally set out to incite hurt or harm on anyone like that. Your oversight was understandably driven by emotions. @SAEditorsForum it is time you held your... — PennyLebyane💚AChildWasKilled#NathanielJulius (@PennyLebyane) January 19, 2021

Sanef is now calling for action to be taken against Mhlongo-Motaung, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'.

Sanef: Although Mhlongo has since deleted the posts from his Instagram account, the journalists continue to be abused. His cyber trolls have amplified the ongoing attacks on women journalists. https://t.co/2TSyUmXd1V @sbungalwa@nwabisa_mak@hlatseentle@MaryPapayya@AIP_RSA — SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) January 19, 2021

We think the journalist involved should go further than seeking an apology and should open a case of harassment. Sbu Ngalwa, Chairperson - Sanef

There have been journalists who have required mental health support as a result of the growing abuse. Sbu Ngalwa, Chairperson - Sanef

Click below to hear the full conversation with Sanef's Sbu Ngalwa: