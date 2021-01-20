Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram
Last week he was making headlines for having the best-selling cookbook in the country, this week media personality Somizi is back trending on social media after publishing the phone number of a journalist he accused of invading his privacy.
The Idols judge, who has 3.7 million Instagram followers, took to the photo and video sharing site at the weekend and posted screenshots of a conversation with City Press's Julia Madibogo in which she asked him about claims his marriage to Mohale Motaung was in trouble.
'Make my year and write the story', the actor replied to Madibogo's questions. 'I will sue the living hell out of u"
His screenshot of the conversation included the journalist's telephone number along with a comment "ok....two can play that game....to stand a chance to win I dont know what dial the number and let Julia know what it feels like to have yo privacy invaded unprovoked".
Madibogo claims she was then inundated with calls from Mhlongo-Motaung fans.
According to the South African Editors Forum (Sanef) she was also threatened with rape.
On Tuesday, Mhlongo-Motaung addressed his post during an Instagram video:
"You attack my personal space, but then when I serve back what you have dished out, you now play victim."
" I have a problem when journalists think they can write about anything and everything, even when it's not factual."
He later told 702's Bongani Bingwa that while he was sorry for posting Madibogo's contact details, he was not sorry for standing up for himself.
(Listen to the full conversation with Somizi on 702 by clicking below:)
I will not apologise for standing up for myself, the only thing I will apologise for is publicising her numbers.Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Television and radio personality
My husband is now being bullied because they're written that he has cheated.Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Television and radio personality
I don’t think Somizi is wrong. There are boundaries. Respect them. Us being public figures doesn’t create grounds for uba wena usiqhele. Otherwise write your story ungasifaki pic.twitter.com/x7SiYCsoDf— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) January 18, 2021
Part1 Thank you @somizi for acknowledging the ONLY wrong in your initial actions is exposing the number. I doubt u intentionally set out to incite hurt or harm on anyone like that. Your oversight was understandably driven by emotions. @SAEditorsForum it is time you held your...— PennyLebyane💚AChildWasKilled#NathanielJulius (@PennyLebyane) January 19, 2021
Sanef is now calling for action to be taken against Mhlongo-Motaung, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'.
Sanef: Although Mhlongo has since deleted the posts from his Instagram account, the journalists continue to be abused. His cyber trolls have amplified the ongoing attacks on women journalists. https://t.co/2TSyUmXd1V @sbungalwa@nwabisa_mak@hlatseentle@MaryPapayya@AIP_RSA— SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) January 19, 2021
We think the journalist involved should go further than seeking an apology and should open a case of harassment.Sbu Ngalwa, Chairperson - Sanef
There have been journalists who have required mental health support as a result of the growing abuse.Sbu Ngalwa, Chairperson - Sanef
Click below to hear the full conversation with Sanef's Sbu Ngalwa:
More from Entertainment
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape
A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty.Read More
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV
Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'.Read More
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case
DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Broadcasting.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations
Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media.Read More
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside!
Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z.Read More
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu
The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent.Read More
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot
The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg.Read More
Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died
#RIPIsraelMosehla was trending on Twitter on Monday morning following the news of the Ke Utlwa Lerato' hitmaker's death.Read More
Opinion divided over controversial Danish TV show about man with giant penis
Some argue that the show 'John Dillermand' sends the wrong message to children and is inappropriate for the targetted age group.Read More
More from Local
Jackpot! Man scoops R60M Powerball win after being dumped by girlfriend
Lady Luck was shining on the winner of Friday's R60M jackpot, he says he'll buy his now ex-lover a fridge or a washing machine.Read More
Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down'
"Medical schemes must show that the discrimination was fair and based on facts," says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.Read More
Residents threaten legal action over Potsdam stench
Residents living in Table View and Milnerton are up in arms over the stench coming from City’s Potsdam wastewater treatment works.Read More
[VIDEO] Worcester cops face investigation after sjambok assault caught on camera
SAPS in the Western Cape is investigating two Worcester police officers after a video of them assaulting two men emerged online.Read More
Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak
Pfizer unsuccessfully tried for months to open negotiations with SA to provide its Covid-19 vaccine, says Kyle Cowan (News24).Read More
'R1.3m property sold for R1000 at auction'
Homeowners whose repossessed houses were sold for a fraction of value will head to court to demand billions back explains journo.Read More
Tax hikes to fund vaccines? Dennis Davis outlines Treasury's other options
As Treasury considers increasing tax to pay for a vaccine program, Refilwe Moloto asks why the provision wasn't made earlier.Read More
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape
A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty.Read More
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market
Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021.Read More
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity!
Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington.Read More