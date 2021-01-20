Biden order of the day: 'Undo some of the damage Trump has done to our country'
Joe Biden will become 46th President of the United States of America at 7:00 PM (South Africa time).
He’s got his work cut out for him.
Donald Trump leaves office with the Covid-19 pandemic is still raging, the economy in crisis and a deeply divided nation with gaping racial wounds.
Also, the failed insurrection by Trump supporters who believed his lies about election fraud implies continuing political instability the likes of which few other rich countries ever experience.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Jonathan Ross, a member of Democrats Abroad South Africa.
Ross spoke about what he expects from Biden in his first 100 days in office.
He also touched on what he believes is the way forward for his divided nation.
The order of the day is to start undoing the damage Donald Trump has done to our country… and our international standing… Some of these things are never going to be set right…Jonathan Ross, member - Democrats Abroad South Africa
We’re approaching 400 000 deaths from Covid…Jonathan Ross, member - Democrats Abroad South Africa
Biden will start by reversing some of the executive orders Trump put in place… a primary tool for him to chase away immigrants… Reversing the withdrawal from the Paris [climate crisis] Agreement is a crucial step.Jonathan Ross, member - Democrats Abroad South Africa
So many of these executive orders took aim at people who Donald Trump didn’t like…Jonathan Ross, member - Democrats Abroad South Africa
Mr Biden has shown his skill at achieving compromise…Jonathan Ross, member - Democrats Abroad South Africa
The pageantry is going to be entirely missing…Jonathan Ross, member - Democrats Abroad South Africa
Truth – as South Africa knows better than the United States – is necessary before you can reconcile…Jonathan Ross, member - Democrats Abroad South Africa
Donald Trump has escaped consequences for a long, long time. Joe Biden is soft-pedalling going after him… to look like a uniter… I think the Justice Department should go after the Trump family for everything they did wrong…Jonathan Ross, member - Democrats Abroad South Africa
We had barbarians at the gate, and the Trump cult members… their rage prevents them from uniting... I’m not optimistic…Jonathan Ross, member - Democrats Abroad South Africa
It seems so adolescent of Trump not to man-up and go to the inauguration. But that’s who he is. His cult members don’t see that. They see him as heroic – he never served in the army! He got out on bone spurs! They see someone who is religious, but he’s hardly a moral paragon… It’s going to be hard to unite with these people.Jonathan Ross, member - Democrats Abroad South Africa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
