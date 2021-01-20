9 fuel-saving tips...as petrol prices set to rise





Mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund is pointing to yet another significant fuel hike for South African motorists next month, following a significant increase in January, reports Pippa Hudson.

The CEF data indicates an expected rise of around 78 cents per litre for petrol and 60 cents per litre for diesel. A 60-litre tank costs more than R800 to fill up, and with another massive fuel hike on the cards, filling up your tank is becoming very costly.

With a few minor adjustments to driver behavior and regular vehicle maintenance, motorists can make a significant reduction in fuel consumption, saving you plenty of money.

It's called hypermiling, driving a vehicle with techniques that minimise fuel consumption and there are many articles online about it. Ciro de Siena, Motoring journalist

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena has these 9 tips to save petrol:

1. Regular Service: A well-tuned engine can improve fuel economy, so follow your car manufacturer’s recommendation on servicing making sure to check your tyre pressure regularly. (every two weeks should do it). The lower the tyre pressure, the more fuel your car will use.

2. Try to avoid lots of little short journeys: Combine all your errands into one big trip to give your engine the chance to heat up. Driving a car with a cold engine that has been parked for a few hours uses much more fuel for the first five miles or so.

3. Turn your engine off: Idling in rush hour traffic gets you nowhere, although you’ll soon see your duel gauge move down. Turn the engine off when you’re in a queue, or waiting for someone. Every time that you stop and start in traffic, your car needs first gear and a huge amount of fuel to get moving again.

4. Avoid Rush Hour: Sometimes stop-start isn’t an option, so the best solution is to avoid rush hours if you can and you’ll really notice the improvement in fuel consumption.

5. Don't carry dead weight: Just like a person, your car needs more fuel to move around more weight. Would you wear a heavy rucksack if you didn’t need to…? Don’t cart around those golf clubs until you’re ready to use them.

6. Reduce the use of the air-conditioning: This is a sure-fire way to use up a lot of fuel. It may be tempting to leave it on all year round to stop the windows misting but try it keep it off when it's not hot.

7. Stick to the speed limit: Not only are you breaking the law by speeding, but you’re also using much more fuel, so arriving early is merely a false economy.

8. Aerodynamics: When driving on the motorway, opening your windows or sunroof can heavily impact the aerodynamics and your fuel economy. As a rule, anything that makes wind noise as your car goes along is making your car more expensive to run.

9. Gentle Drive: Accelerating smoothly and driving at a constant speed in the highest gear is ideal to lower your engine speed and your fuel bill. Slow down early at traffic lights rather than a harsh stop and always leave a sensible distance between your car and the car in front to give you ample time to brake evenly.

