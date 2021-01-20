Rerun of NMB mayoral elections ordered after Nqaba Bhanga's win opposed in court





The DA's Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga was elected as the new Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay last month during a chaotic council meeting in which speaker Buyelwa Mafaya was forcefully removed.

The legality of Bhanga's election was challenged in court by Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha.

RELATED: Nelson Mandela Bay's new mayor Nqaba Bhanga says Covid-19 crisis is top priority

The DA and MEC Nqatha have struck an out-of-court settlement deal which has been approved by the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Bhanga will have to step down so that fresh elections for a new mayor can be held in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Political analyst Dr. Ntsikelelo Breakfast says the DA knew that Bhanga's electoral victory on Friday 4 December was unlawful and chose to strike a deal.

Breakfast, a senior politics lecturer at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU), says that ongoing party politics in the metro are having a negative impact on service delivery.

He says the election saga is the latest example of the failure of coalition politics in South Africa.

With regards to the election of Nqaba Bhanga, the Municipal Structures Act stipulates that you can't hold an election under an environment that is toxic. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior lecturer - Department of History and Political Studies at NMMU

The Speaker was escorted by her bodyguards. On top of that, the acting speaker who was appointed by the acting municipal manager facilitated the election Nqaba and then that person also walked out of the meeting. That should not have happened. That's why the DA struck a deal with the MEC outside court because they know that they don't have a case. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior lecturer - Department of History and Political Studies at NMMU

What we are seeing is the failure of coalition politics. The people that are bearing the brunt are the voters... How many governments have we had since 2016? Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior lecturer - Department of History and Political Studies at NMMU

The political elite have a tendency to into forming these coalition arrangements without developing a conflict management mechanism in order to deal with their internal contradictions. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior lecturer - Department of History and Political Studies at NMMU

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: