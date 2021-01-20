Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down'





Medical aids that have unfairly deducted money from health professionals must pay it back, according to Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.

He chaired an inquiry into alleged discrimination against Black, Coloured, and Indian health professionals by medical aid schemes, and released a scathing report on Tuesday.

It’s unconstitutional for medical schemes to make findings against health professionals without giving them an opportunity to answer to the charges, argued Ngcukaitobi.

His report finds Discovery, Medscheme, and GEMS guilty of unfairly classifying black health professionals as likely to commit fraud, opening the door for civil charges against them.

Lester Kiewit interviewed constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.

The evidence shows that the algorithm they use to identify potential fraud disproportionally select Black practitioners.

The evidence shows that the algorithm they use to identify potential fraud disproportionally select Black practitioners. The investigation found that a disproportionate number of Black practitioners were found guilty… They have shown there is discrimination… Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

… the medical scheme will have to show that this was not unfair, but based on the facts… that it just so happens that more Black practitioners make themselves guilty of this, which will be very difficult to do… Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

Once the investigation started, Discovery did something – we don’t know what – but the ratios have gone down… Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

