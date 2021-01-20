Jackpot! Man scoops R60M Powerball win after being dumped by girlfriend
They say that after the rain must come the rainbow and for one financial services worker from Cape Town it's proven to be true.
The man in his 30s became the first multi-million Powerball winner of 2021 following Friday's draw and it was just the pick-me-up he needed having recently been dumped by his live-in girlfriend.
In a statement, PowerBall and Lotto operator Ithuba Holdings said the man had arrived at the National Lottery operator's offices to claim his winnings on Tuesday.
When I realised that I had won, I thought I was dreaming. I immediately went to take a cold shower and then came back to check again. It was real — lady luck was on my side, but clearly not so much for her!Powerball winner
Speaking via Ituba the now multi-millionaire said “My live-in girlfriend had just broken up with me, and I was not in the best of moods. By the time I checked the results on Friday night, I was by myself as she had already moved out."
Despite his massive win, he says he has no plans to quit his job and intends to donate some of his winnings to those less fortunate.
And his ex-girlfriend? He'll gift her a fridge and a washing machine, he says, to prove there are 'no hard feelings'.
In 2019 a man in his 50s scooped a massive R232,131,750.69, the highest ever amount won on a Powerball draw, while last July a single ticket holder won R153 million in the Powerball plus game.
In 2018 a ticket sold in South Carolina in the United States made its holder the biggest single lottery winner in history with a jackpot of $1.537 billion, that's approximately R22-billion.
Congratulations to the @StandardBankZA player! #Upopile— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 15, 2020
You are the new #PowerBallPLUSjackpot winner of R153,466,150.39 from 10/07/20 draw! #QUICKPICK Selection ticket wager amount was R300! #IfIWonR153Million pic.twitter.com/5V8gGmZFOi
