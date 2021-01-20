Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
World

Doctored video takes the Mickey out of Trump farewell: Hit the road Jack!

20 January 2021 5:31 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Donald Trump
Trump
Biden inauguration
President Joe Biden

Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as president of the United States on Wednesday morning.

He has chosen to ditch tradition by not attending today's inauguration of incoming president Joe Biden, making Donald Trump the first incumbent president to snub the ceremony since 1869.

Instead, the 45th U.S. president is flying to his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Democrat, Joe Biden will take the oath of office by noon (19:00 SAST) in Washington.

In his final presidential speech, Trump spoke of the 'great honour and privilege' of being president and promised he would be back 'in some form.

On Wednesday afternoon social media was awash with Trump-related media including a 'doctored' video which appeared to show a military band playing 'Hit the Road Jack' outside the White House.

For some, Donald Trump's departure from the White House marks the end of a great era in US politics...

While for others it comes as a relief...

Meanwhile, it's reported that first lady Melania Trump outsourced 'thank you' notes to some 80 White House staff who have looked after her and her family at the presidential residence over the past four years.

CNN reports that sources 'with knowledge of the notes and Trump's handling of them' say Trump simply signed her name to the notes having tasked an East-Wing staffer with writing them 'in her voice'.

Earlier this week the former model and businesswoman posted a farewell message via her 'FLOTUS' Twitter account, in which she told the American public "you will be in my heart forever".


