Doctored video takes the Mickey out of Trump farewell: Hit the road Jack!





He has chosen to ditch tradition by not attending today's inauguration of incoming president Joe Biden, making Donald Trump the first incumbent president to snub the ceremony since 1869.

Instead, the 45th U.S. president is flying to his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Democrat, Joe Biden will take the oath of office by noon (19:00 SAST) in Washington.

In his final presidential speech, Trump spoke of the 'great honour and privilege' of being president and promised he would be back 'in some form.

Trump speaks to supporters at Joint Base Andrews before his flight to Florida. Follow live updates: https://t.co/FmS8wLj071 pic.twitter.com/05ow8jDBVX — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 20, 2021

On Wednesday afternoon social media was awash with Trump-related media including a 'doctored' video which appeared to show a military band playing 'Hit the Road Jack' outside the White House.

This is doctored. Here’s the original clip https://t.co/HGedlb6aKR — phil (@phil1p7) January 19, 2021

For some, Donald Trump's departure from the White House marks the end of a great era in US politics...

Worst day in my 57 years, for AMERICA, thank you to the best ever President Trump, you kicked ass, tried your best, one man against all of them/they's, to you spineless backstabbing pretend congressional republican pos coward's, 🖕🖕🖕 https://t.co/qzg4uRLzrQ — DLR (@imdugroads) January 20, 2021

While for others it comes as a relief...

I feel the burden of living in my country under President Trump has been lifted from my shoulders. For me, the relief brings tears of joy. I rejoice in knowing it’s a new day and a new way with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile, it's reported that first lady Melania Trump outsourced 'thank you' notes to some 80 White House staff who have looked after her and her family at the presidential residence over the past four years.

CNN reports that sources 'with knowledge of the notes and Trump's handling of them' say Trump simply signed her name to the notes having tasked an East-Wing staffer with writing them 'in her voice'.

Earlier this week the former model and businesswoman posted a farewell message via her 'FLOTUS' Twitter account, in which she told the American public "you will be in my heart forever".