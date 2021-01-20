Premier Winde wants booze and beach bans lifted as Western Cape infections drop





Winde is confident that the Western Cape has passed its second wave peak of Covid-19 infections.

He's written to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize asking that some lockdown restrictions be relaxed in the province.

Strict level 3 regulations were introduced by the government on 28 December in response to the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases across the country.

The restrictions banned alcohol sales, closed beaches and brought the curfew forward to 9pm, forcing many establishments to close at 8pm.

Premier Winde says he has requested the following changes to restrictions in the Western Cape:

For the ban on beaches and other public spaces to be lifted

For the curfew to be changed to 11pm to 4am

A new closing time of 10pm for establishments

For retail outlets and traders to sell alcohol for off-site consumption from Monday to Thursday only

For alcohol sales to be permitted at wine farms on weekends

For onsite alcohol consumption to be allowed at restaurants and bars

In a statement, Winde says the first two weeks of the latest alcohol ban is estimated to have cost the Western Cape economy R1 billion, impacting hundreds of jobs.

He also claims that the continued beach ban is costing the tourism sector millions by deterring potential visitors.

The premier tells CapeTak that some restrictions should remain in place, such as the limit on gatherings.

We base everything on data... I do understand that the Cabinet could be divided, but the Cabinet also needs to understand the economy. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We are really going to push for it. It's time. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We're not recommending absolutely opening, we're saying let's go back another level. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

With alcohol sales, we're saying let's go back to four days a week. Let's keep the weekend's tight, [given] the implication to our trauma beds. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

