Hospitality sector launches court bid to oppose 'bombshell' laws for restaurants





Restaurants and fast-food outlets are facing a raft of new rules after the Labour Department unilaterally extended the bargaining council’s collective agreement to include employers who were not previously part of the council.

The agreement with the Bargaining Council for the Fast Food, Restaurant, Catering, and Allied Trades now applies to all employers and employees in the industry.

A higher wage bill, December bonuses, and weekly payments to clean uniforms are just some of the additional costs payable by employers under the collective bargaining agreement.

Legal services firm Labourwise has described the extension of the agreement as a bombshell for restaurants and related establishments.

However, the Labour Department argues that consultation was not required by law for the agreement to be extended.

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) says it will be filing a court interdict to stop the new bargaining council rules from taking effect.

Restaurateur Liam Tomlin says he was shocked when he read about the developments on social media.

Tomlin owns seven establishments in Cape Town which employ 251 staff members.

He says that the industry, which is still dealing with the devastation caused by Covid-19, cannot afford to implement the new rules.

The top chef says the bargaining council's regulations are threatening jobs instead of protecting them.

Tomlin says he hasn't taken a salary in the past 11 months. He's been forced to remortgage his house, cash his pension fund, and take out a bank loan just to keep his businesses afloat.

They're actually threatening the jobs of the very people they are trying to protect. Liam Tomlin, Owner - Chefs Warehouse Group

I don't know any restauranteur right now who can afford to do this. It's ridiculous. Liam Tomlin, Owner - Chefs Warehouse Group

We have 251 staff... Basically, it will add 16% to our payroll every month. We're talking a couple of hundred thousand rand per month and several million rand per year. Liam Tomlin, Owner - Chefs Warehouse Group

There's not a chance that they can introduce this within the next one to three years. Liam Tomlin, Owner - Chefs Warehouse Group

Fedhasa's labour consultant Leon Traut says the association will be challenging the extension of the collective bargaining agreement on behalf of the entire industry.

Traut tells CapeTalk that Fedhasa will oppose the extension of the collective bargaining agreement on the basis that the listed employer organisations and trade unions do not represent the majority of the industry.

We are doing it in terms of a broader representation of the industry, not just Fedhasa members. Leon Traut, Labour consultant - Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa

We met with the Department of Labour this week. It's their understanding that they did not have to inform all the other parties. Leon Traut, Labour consultant - Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa

We feel that we can get an urgent interdict against them based on the fact that neither the trade union nor the employer parties to that bargaining council are majority. Leon Traut, Labour consultant - Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa

