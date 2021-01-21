How Sporting Chance helps underprivileged children keep active during lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
Workshop 17
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Keursten - CEO at Workshop 17
Today at 10:45
Action SA leader Herman Mashaba on their #HireOurMedicalHeroes campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 11:05
Re-Imagining the Future with Dr Morne Mostert-How innovative are we really in South Africa?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 12:15
Cameron Dugmore
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 12:23
Covid numbers halved every 17 days in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ridhwaan Suliman
Today at 12:27
DG
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 12:37
Alcohol and organised crime
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Chelin
Today at 12:45
Garlic Ginger
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Kobus Laubscher
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Funding of SA's energy transition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Yawitch - Ceo at The National Business Initiative
Today at 18:09
SARB's First MPC's first decision on interests for 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus -3 strategies/action plans for business owners to survive & thrive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Personal Finance - The USA has a new president, what does this mean for my investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'W Cape can legally procure Covid-19 vaccines. Will share with rest of SA' "It is too risky to rely on one supply from national government," says Premier Alan Winde. "We need 4.6m doses for the province." 21 January 2021 9:41 AM
How Sporting Chance helps underprivileged children keep active during lockdown Brad Bing of Sporting Chance describes the work they've done to help keep children from impoverished areas active during lockdown. 21 January 2021 6:59 AM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
View all Local
Rerun of NMB mayoral elections ordered after Nqaba Bhanga's win opposed in court The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reportedly struck a deal for a do-over of the mayoral election in Nelson Mandela Bay. 20 January 2021 4:49 PM
Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan "We cannot continue to go on like this", says Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. 20 January 2021 11:31 AM
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN. 19 January 2021 12:17 PM
View all Politics
'W Cape can legally procure Covid-19 vaccines. Will share with rest of SA' "It is too risky to rely on one supply from national government," says Premier Alan Winde. "We need 4.6m doses for the province." 21 January 2021 9:41 AM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
Agritech start-up Aerobotics raises R250m in funding round led by Naspers The local company is planning to expand its global reach. Bruce Whitfield interviews Aerobotics CEO James Paterson. 20 January 2021 8:32 PM
View all Business
9 fuel-saving tips...as petrol prices set to rise Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena shares these 9 tips to save petrol. 20 January 2021 2:33 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
View all Entertainment
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
Doctored video takes the Mickey out of Trump farewell: Hit the road Jack! Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as president of the United States on Wednesday morning. 20 January 2021 5:31 PM
Biden order of the day: 'Undo some of the damage Trump has done to our country' Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Ross (Democrats Abroad South Africa) about his hopes – and fears – for Biden’s first 100 days. 20 January 2021 2:18 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down' "Medical schemes must show that the discrimination was fair and based on facts," says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 20 January 2021 3:28 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

How Sporting Chance helps underprivileged children keep active during lockdown

21 January 2021 6:59 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Sports activities

Brad Bing of Sporting Chance describes the work they've done to help keep children from impoverished areas active during lockdown.

Many children have not been able to take part in sporting activities due to lockdowns, closed schools, and attempts to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Warwick Cross of the Sports Science Institute of SA's High-Performance Centre suggested on Tuesday on the Breakfast Show that schools start putting plans in place now so that they can resume physical activities as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.

Brad Bing of Sporting Chance was listening to that conversation and contacted the CapeTalk breakfast show to explain what his team has been doing to try and keep children active, especially those in underprivileged areas.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brad Bing, MD of Sporting Chance, about the work they've done in order to keep children from impoverished areas physically active during lockdown.

We've been able to create virtual lessons that we have been able to submit to these children so that they can use these lessons in order to keep themselves occupied during the day and during the week.

Brad Bing, MD - Sporting Chance

Over the lockdown period, Sporting Chance put together 50 one-minute exercises for the children so that if they had access to an internet connection they could download them and do them. He says it was very popular and was downloaded as far afield as Zimbabwe, Malawi and even globally.

What you must not forget is that nothing has changed in our township communities that we've been working with...and we have been doing this for the last 30 years. it's not something we have just started doing in lockdown.

Brad Bing, MD - Sporting Chance

Listen to the interview below:


21 January 2021 6:59 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Sports activities

More from Local

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

'W Cape can legally procure Covid-19 vaccines. Will share with rest of SA'

21 January 2021 9:41 AM

"It is too risky to rely on one supply from national government," says Premier Alan Winde. "We need 4.6m doses for the province."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-on-cell-phone-stressed-anxious

Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls

20 January 2021 8:48 PM

Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

consumer-goods-groceries-shopping-slip-receipt-price-food-inflation-123rf

Inflation at 16-year low yet prices of everyday foods are skyrocketing. Why?

20 January 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eurx3bmucaododijpg

Premier Winde wants booze and beach bans lifted as Western Cape infections drop

20 January 2021 5:57 PM

Premier Alan Winde is calling for booze to be sold, beaches to reopen, and the curfew to be eased in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lottogif

Jackpot! Man scoops R60M Powerball win after being dumped by girlfriend

20 January 2021 4:16 PM

Lady Luck was shining on the winner of Friday's R60M jackpot, he says he'll buy his now ex-lover a fridge or a washing machine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-patientjpg

Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down'

20 January 2021 3:28 PM

"Medical schemes must show that the discrimination was fair and based on facts," says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

potsdam wastewater treatment works sewage plant table view

Residents threaten legal action over Potsdam stench

20 January 2021 2:44 PM

Residents living in Table View and Milnerton are up in arms over the stench coming from City’s Potsdam wastewater treatment works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171115somizigif

Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram

20 January 2021 1:37 PM

Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

210120-saps-sjambok-edjpg

[VIDEO] Worcester cops face investigation after sjambok assault caught on camera

20 January 2021 12:28 PM

SAPS in the Western Cape is investigating two Worcester police officers after a video of them assaulting two men emerged online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak

20 January 2021 12:23 PM

Pfizer unsuccessfully tried for months to open negotiations with SA to provide its Covid-19 vaccine, says Kyle Cowan (News24).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'W Cape can legally procure Covid-19 vaccines. Will share with rest of SA'

Local Business

Premier Winde wants booze and beach bans lifted as Western Cape infections drop

Local

'R1.3m property sold for R1000 at auction'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane wants perjury charges against her withdrawn as case postponed

21 January 2021 10:20 AM

MPs want private and public school exams, calendars to merge

21 January 2021 9:57 AM

Limpopo premier hopes his public inoculation will quell COVID-19 vaccine fears

21 January 2021 9:45 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA