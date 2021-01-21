How Sporting Chance helps underprivileged children keep active during lockdown





Many children have not been able to take part in sporting activities due to lockdowns, closed schools, and attempts to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Warwick Cross of the Sports Science Institute of SA's High-Performance Centre suggested on Tuesday on the Breakfast Show that schools start putting plans in place now so that they can resume physical activities as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.

Brad Bing of Sporting Chance was listening to that conversation and contacted the CapeTalk breakfast show to explain what his team has been doing to try and keep children active, especially those in underprivileged areas.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brad Bing, MD of Sporting Chance, about the work they've done in order to keep children from impoverished areas physically active during lockdown.

We've been able to create virtual lessons that we have been able to submit to these children so that they can use these lessons in order to keep themselves occupied during the day and during the week. Brad Bing, MD - Sporting Chance

Over the lockdown period, Sporting Chance put together 50 one-minute exercises for the children so that if they had access to an internet connection they could download them and do them. He says it was very popular and was downloaded as far afield as Zimbabwe, Malawi and even globally.

What you must not forget is that nothing has changed in our township communities that we've been working with...and we have been doing this for the last 30 years. it's not something we have just started doing in lockdown. Brad Bing, MD - Sporting Chance

Listen to the interview below: