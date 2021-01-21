Netcare Family Care Line helps loved ones stay informed about Covid-19 relatives





One of the disturbing effects of having our healthcare system at breaking point with hospitals filled to capacity because of Covid infections is that those enquiring about their loved ones, cannot always get an immediate answer, says Refilwe Moloto.

Healthcare workers, nurses, and doctors are just too busy to be able to provide regular updates on patients, no matter how much they may want to.

And with it being out of the question to visit Covid patients, Netcare has come up with a solution : the Family Connect Line.

Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive officer of Netcare speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the healthcare provider has launched a Family Connect Line to help families get updates on hospitalised relatives.

This is an epidemic that threatens to dehumanise all of us, and in that process we can't lose our humanity. Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

Unfortunately, the restriction of visiting hours and visitation rights which has been necessary to help curb the spread of the virus has exacerbated the problem, he notes.

Stress and anxiety levels among both patients and family are high during this very difficult pandemic, he adds.

Families and loved ones are often cut off from patients in hospitals. So in order to just facilitate that process and streamline it and make that contact easier we have established the Family Connect Line. Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

How to use the Family Connect Line:

The number to call is: 0800 111 266

What you will need is the patient's full name, ID number, date of admission, hospital admitted to and a case number which will be provided to you via SMS.

It is available 7 days a week from 8am to 6pm weekdays - and until 5pm on weekends - and is toll-free. There is no cost involved.

Friedland outlines the importance of registering one family member as next of kin who can be the central contact point with the hospital, and who can then disseminate information to the rest of the family and loved ones.

Listen to the interview with Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland below: