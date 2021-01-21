Streaming issues? Report here
'W Cape can legally procure Covid-19 vaccines. Will share with rest of SA'

21 January 2021 9:41 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Western Cape
Alan Winde
Vaccination
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
COVID-19 vaccine
Western Cape Health
covid-19 in western cape
Covid-19 vaccination
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
mass vaccination
vaccine procurement

"It is too risky to rely on one supply from national government," says Premier Alan Winde. "We need 4.6m doses for the province."

Countries on every inhabited continent have started vaccinating their populations against Covid-19.

Israel leads the pack, having already vaccinated more than a third of its populace, followed by the UAE (22% of its population have been vaccinated).

The UK – right now the country with the worst daily Covid-19 death rate in the world – has vaccinated roughly 7.5% of its population.

The United States – the country with the most confirmed deaths due to Covid-19 (406 000) – has vaccinated almost 5% of its people.

In Africa, tiny Seychelles (ranked 178th in the world by GDP) on Tuesday announced that 10% of the island nation's population has already received their first shot of the Covid-19 jab.

Not a single vaccine has yet arrived in South Africa, the most developed country on the Continent.

© goodluz/123rf.com

RELATED: Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the arrival of the first batch is “days” away.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape provincial government says it is compelled by the Constitution to deliver effective health services, which implies procuring Covid-19 vaccines.

Premier Alan Winde has stated publicly that, despite the lack of detail from national government on the rollout, he will not hesitate to procure additional vaccines for the province if a safe, viable option arises.

“This would not only be for the benefit of the Western Cape, but also for the country as a whole,” said Winde.

“South Africa faces an enormous challenge in securing vaccines after being late to order them, and any additional vaccines secured should be viewed as positive assistance to our national cause.

“There is nothing in the law that prevents this, and it is morally and ethically the right thing to do.’’

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Winde about his intention to procure vaccines for the province and South Africa.

Legally… we can procure… if I can get another vaccine in, it means there’s another one that’s adding to the health of our country and our province.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Mass vaccination is key if the province's battered economy is to recover, says Winde.

We need 4.6 million doses for the province if we are to achieve herd immunity… Many people and businesses are happy to pay for their own needs and for others… The bulk of the funding will probably come from the private sector…

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

It is too risky to rely on a single supply from the national government.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Winde says he is confident he can secure enough vaccine supplies for the province, and these supplies would be shared with other provinces.

I am absolutely open to sharing vaccines we procure with other provinces…

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

If I get supply, I will link it in with Minister Mkhize… Obviously, I want the bulk to come to our province… If I can get more vaccines sooner, it’s obviously in the interest of South Africa… [because] It looks like we won’t have sufficient vaccines for South Africa this year…

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

I’ve had discussions with a number of suppliers… At the moment, everybody is demanding without much supply. If another 20 vaccines get approved, it’s going to be very different…

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Winde says he is concerned by the sheer volume of vaccines ordered by rich countries, many of which bought enough vaccines to vaccinate their populations many times over.

Canada has three vaccines per citizen. The EU has ordered 1.8 vaccines per citizen… I’ve written to our partner provinces around the world… saying, 'If you have too many vaccines, we would like to purchase them from you'.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak

20 January 2021 12:23 PM

Pfizer unsuccessfully tried for months to open negotiations with SA to provide its Covid-19 vaccine, says Kyle Cowan (News24).

Read More arrow_forward

Britain UK Covid-19 flag hands British pandemic 123rf

UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?'

20 January 2021 9:20 AM

"We’ve certainly become an outlier," laments UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. "Another 1600 people died in 24 hours."

Read More arrow_forward

drinks-cocktail-beverage-gin-tonic-bar-restaurant-bartender-123rf

Award-winning CPT eatery offers booze-free pairing menu

19 January 2021 7:31 AM

Restaurants hit hard by lockdown have been forced to come up with ways to lure customers in without being able to serve alcohol.

Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

18 January 2021 6:39 PM

It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.

Read More arrow_forward

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Read More arrow_forward

Germany german flag covid-19 123rf pandemic 123rfworld

Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'

15 January 2021 11:33 AM

Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.

Read More arrow_forward

200629-taxijpg

Prioritise drivers for vaccination against Covid-19 - National Taxi Alliance

14 January 2021 1:19 PM

It's a fact - minibus taxis are essential for the functioning of the economy. Lester Kiewit interviews Alpheus Mlalazi (NTA).

Read More arrow_forward

death-funeral-coffin-hearse

'Undertakers have carried caskets from the hearse to the graveside in full PPE'

13 January 2021 1:15 PM

The Funeral Federation Of SA's Dr Lawrence Konyana addresses the lack of uniformity around funeral procedures under lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

UK Britain flag British covid-19 test 123rf

'Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods'

12 January 2021 8:52 AM

Britain is running out of space for its dead bodies, reports UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-ban-booze-lockdown

As SA remains on level 3 WC's health boss say booze ban is working

12 January 2021 8:35 AM

Dr Saadiq Kariem says there was a 65% drop in trauma unit admissions on New Year's Day 2021 compared to the same time last year.

Read More arrow_forward

