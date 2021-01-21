Twitter had a field day with #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump
That time he suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant...
Those endless images of his tan...
His hair and makeup tips. #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump pic.twitter.com/r1bvT7xWB8— Sky Comma (@mojetsky) January 21, 2021
Who wore it best?
#ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump— The Adults Are In Charge 🌊🌊🌊 (@ErlynneCC) January 21, 2021
The way he always wore it better. pic.twitter.com/mVvLOw0OYn
That time Melania kissed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...
The look of love in Melania's eyes when she was with him #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump pic.twitter.com/rJgwH1EenX— Katie Slayton (@k8sl8on) January 21, 2021
That time he walked in front of the Queen at the palace...
#ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump Not this 😊 pic.twitter.com/zAtKYQMHiD— Nightingale (@Nightin14797494) January 21, 2021
That time he posed with a bunch of Goya products...
#ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump I’m gonna miss that time Donald Trump posed with a bunch of Goya products, you can’t live that down 😂 pic.twitter.com/s5XvbnejmF— Tekkerzalex (@thetwotime9394) January 21, 2021
That time he climbed into Airforce! with toilet paper stuck to his shoe...
The endless laughs at his expense.#ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump pic.twitter.com/h6sH2erxMs— HoosierMamaTags (@HoosierMamaTags) January 20, 2021
That time we all were fixated on Nancy in the background...
Nancy in the background #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump pic.twitter.com/YPbabHBDk5— Biden Won (@subt3xt) January 21, 2021
His dance moves...
#ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump— The none and only Bill wears a damn mask (@sportsfan926) January 21, 2021
The way he dances when everyone is watching pic.twitter.com/eiS4gOqTJU
That time he served junk food to the baseball champs in the White House...
Using the Lincoln gravy bowls to hold the McDonald’s McNuggets dipping sauces. #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump pic.twitter.com/0MTDG7WH7j— Christopher Johns (@SirChrisJK) January 21, 2021
For this and other trending stories take a listen to Barbara Friedman on Bars Wire chatting to Kieno Kammies below:
