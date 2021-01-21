'The money is there' - Journo says Lottery could bankroll SA's Covid-19 vaccines
South Africa's government is scrambling to try and find the money for vaccines.
National Treasury has warned that citizens may have to possibly pay more taxes to fund the vaccination campaign.
Joseph argues that Treasury should explore the possibility of vaccine funding from the Lottery to avoid tax hikes and more government borrowing.
He says the NLC has already stepped up in the Covid-19 response, pledging R10 million towards food parcels, R50 million towards the Solidarity Fund, and R150 million to struggling NPOs.
Through his work for news agency GroundUp, Joseph has lifted the lid on a string of dodgy multi-million rand Lottery grants linked to fraud and corruption which are now being investigated by the authorities.
RELATED: SIU seizes years of paperwork in raid on National Lotteries offices
He says it's time for public money to be used for good.
For the amount of money that has been wasted, the National Lottery could really do the country and itself a favour, and come to the party, it's got the money.Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp
This is public money, let's be very clear about it. Proactive funding is for this.... It's what the Lottery is here to do for emergencies.Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp
RELATED: Medical scheme reserves could easily fund SA's Covid-19 vaccines - here's how
According to Joseph, the NLC has over R2 billion in cash reserves and investments that could be used towards Covid-19 vaccines.
He explains that Proactive Funding can be used by the NLC to provide relief in emergency situations and disasters, as stated in the Lotteries Amendment Act.
The National Lotteries' accumulated reserves have been growing since 2016... In 2019, they had R1.5 billion in long-term investments, R575 million in cash and equivalents, for which they earned R141.5 million interest in 2019.Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp
They are sitting with cash reserves and investments of R2.1 billion. That's the context, the money is there.Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp
Proactive funding - which has been abused to get around parts of the Lotteries Act and enrich cronies - is often used in the case of a disaster. For example, if there is a flood or there is some kind of national crisis, there's precedent for this.Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp
Politically, it may be quite sensitive about who's in charge of the money and who makes the decisions. But if the will is there, the money is there.Raymond Joseph, Investigative journalist - GroundUp
