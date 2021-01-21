Second wave end in sight? SA Covid-19 positivity rate drops by 20% in past week





It was just two weeks ago that President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation that the country was in the eye of the storm as the coronavirus second wave took hold, and recently the Western Cape government stated that the province may be seeing a downward trend in numbers of infections, says Lester Kiewit.

Lester Kiewit chats to Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, a senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) about the data projections.

He agrees the second wave appears to be on the decline.

We are seeing some promising trends in both the numbers of new cases being reported as well as the test positivity rate on a national level. Both of those measures have been on a sustained decline for the past nine days. Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior Researcher - CSIR

What does the test positivity rate currently sitting on about 20.5% mean?

At 20% test positivity, it means for every five tests we are conducting, we find one positive case. Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior Researcher - CSIR

If we look a the trend in the test positivity, the 7-day average currently sits at 22%. That figure has decreased by about 20% compared to a week ago. Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior Researcher - CSIR

That is promising, he says, but the actual value is still high.

So we are not out of the woods just yet. We do need to maintain that trend and drive that test positivity measure to much lower levels, which is below 5% according to the World Health Organisation. Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior Researcher - CSIR

