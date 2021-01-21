Second wave end in sight? SA Covid-19 positivity rate drops by 20% in past week
It was just two weeks ago that President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation that the country was in the eye of the storm as the coronavirus second wave took hold, and recently the Western Cape government stated that the province may be seeing a downward trend in numbers of infections, says Lester Kiewit.
Lester Kiewit chats to Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, a senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) about the data projections.
He agrees the second wave appears to be on the decline.
We are seeing some promising trends in both the numbers of new cases being reported as well as the test positivity rate on a national level. Both of those measures have been on a sustained decline for the past nine days.Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior Researcher - CSIR
What does the test positivity rate currently sitting on about 20.5% mean?
At 20% test positivity, it means for every five tests we are conducting, we find one positive case.Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior Researcher - CSIR
If we look a the trend in the test positivity, the 7-day average currently sits at 22%. That figure has decreased by about 20% compared to a week ago.Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior Researcher - CSIR
That is promising, he says, but the actual value is still high.
So we are not out of the woods just yet. We do need to maintain that trend and drive that test positivity measure to much lower levels, which is below 5% according to the World Health Organisation.Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior Researcher - CSIR
Listen to the interview below:
Update: #COVID19 in #SouthAfrica 🇿🇦 20 January 2021— Ridhwaan Suliman (@rid1tweets) January 20, 2021
Test positivity moving down towards the 20% mark 📉👍
• New cases = 12,710
• New tests = 62,054
• Test positivity = 20.5%
• New deaths = 566
• Active cases = 170,160#coronavirus #COVIDー19 #Covid19InSA pic.twitter.com/7pyd5P7HCc
More from Local
Police watchdog Ipid to track down victims in SAPS sjambok video for own probe
Police watchdog Ipid says investigators are working to identify the two men who were assaulted by Worcester police officers on camera.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.Read More
'Winde must act' - ANC wants MEC Bredell axed for meddling in municipal job post
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has been found guilty of an ethics violation after interfering in a municipal appointment.Read More
Minister Motshekga will release matric results on 22 February - DBE
Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says Friday is the deadline for marked papers and then verification by Umalusi begins.Read More
Withdraw 3 perjury (lying under oath) charges against me! - Busisiwe Mkhwebane
"Hopefully, I will live to witness a democratic South Africa with a fair and objective justice system," she tweeted.Read More
'The money is there' - Journo says Lottery could bankroll SA's Covid-19 vaccines
Investigative journalist Raymond Joseph says there's precedent for the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) to help fund the Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba
"People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!"Read More
Netcare Family Care Line helps loved ones stay informed about Covid-19 relatives
CEO Dr Richard Friedland explains Family Connect Line giving families updates on hospitalised relatives during a difficult time.Read More
'W Cape can legally procure Covid-19 vaccines. Will share with rest of SA'
"It is too risky to rely on one supply from national government," says Premier Alan Winde. "We need 4.6m doses for the province."Read More
How Sporting Chance helps underprivileged children keep active during lockdown
Brad Bing of Sporting Chance describes the work they've done to help keep children from impoverished areas active during lockdown.Read More