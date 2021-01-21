Withdraw 3 perjury (lying under oath) charges against me! - Busisiwe Mkhwebane





Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants perjury charges against her withdrawn.

“Perjury” is the offence of wilfully lying under oath.

Mkhwebane’s layer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, says he will make an application to the High Court if the charges were not withdrawn.

She appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on perjury charges on 21 January 2021. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN

The Public Protector knowingly lied under oath in November 2017 and April 2018 about how many times she met with then-President Jacob Zuma, says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

She allegedly lied again in June 2018 when she denied discussing the final Bankorp-Absa report or new remedial action with Zuma in 2017.

The Constitutional Court found Mkhwebane lied in the course of litigation.

In the Bankorp-Absa case, perjury charges were brought against Mkhwebane by non-profit organisation Accountability Now.

Mkhwebane is on sabbatical until the end of March.

Thanks to all for support, hopefully I will live to witness a democratic South Africa with a fair and objective justice system.

Thanks again to the PPSA staff, family, friends for your encouraging messages. We defeated apartheid, this cruel system shall pass too one day. — Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) January 21, 2021

Lester Kiewit interviewed EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, who was in court on Thursday morning.

She appeared relaxed… her lawyer complained about having received court papers only this morning… they agreed to postpone until 25 March… Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - EWN

She believes the charges are frivolous… Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - EWN

Listen to the interview in the audio below.