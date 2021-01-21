Withdraw 3 perjury (lying under oath) charges against me! - Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants perjury charges against her withdrawn.
“Perjury” is the offence of wilfully lying under oath.
Mkhwebane’s layer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, says he will make an application to the High Court if the charges were not withdrawn.
She appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
The Public Protector knowingly lied under oath in November 2017 and April 2018 about how many times she met with then-President Jacob Zuma, says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
She allegedly lied again in June 2018 when she denied discussing the final Bankorp-Absa report or new remedial action with Zuma in 2017.
The Constitutional Court found Mkhwebane lied in the course of litigation.
In the Bankorp-Absa case, perjury charges were brought against Mkhwebane by non-profit organisation Accountability Now.
Mkhwebane is on sabbatical until the end of March.
Thanks to all for support, hopefully I will live to witness a democratic South Africa with a fair and objective justice system.— Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) January 21, 2021
Thanks again to the PPSA staff, family, friends for your encouraging messages. We defeated apartheid, this cruel system shall pass too one day.
Lester Kiewit interviewed EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, who was in court on Thursday morning.
She appeared relaxed… her lawyer complained about having received court papers only this morning… they agreed to postpone until 25 March…Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - EWN
She believes the charges are frivolous…Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Local
Police watchdog Ipid to track down victims in SAPS sjambok video for own probe
Police watchdog Ipid says investigators are working to identify the two men who were assaulted by Worcester police officers on camera.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.Read More
'Winde must act' - ANC wants MEC Bredell axed for meddling in municipal job post
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has been found guilty of an ethics violation after interfering in a municipal appointment.Read More
Minister Motshekga will release matric results on 22 February - DBE
Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says Friday is the deadline for marked papers and then verification by Umalusi begins.Read More
Second wave end in sight? SA Covid-19 positivity rate drops by 20% in past week
We must maintain that trend and drive that test positivity measure below 5% according to the WHO, says CSIR's Dr Ridhwaan Suliman.Read More
'The money is there' - Journo says Lottery could bankroll SA's Covid-19 vaccines
Investigative journalist Raymond Joseph says there's precedent for the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) to help fund the Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba
"People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!"Read More
Netcare Family Care Line helps loved ones stay informed about Covid-19 relatives
CEO Dr Richard Friedland explains Family Connect Line giving families updates on hospitalised relatives during a difficult time.Read More
'W Cape can legally procure Covid-19 vaccines. Will share with rest of SA'
"It is too risky to rely on one supply from national government," says Premier Alan Winde. "We need 4.6m doses for the province."Read More
How Sporting Chance helps underprivileged children keep active during lockdown
Brad Bing of Sporting Chance describes the work they've done to help keep children from impoverished areas active during lockdown.Read More
More from Politics
[BREAKING NEWS] Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.Read More
'Winde must act' - ANC wants MEC Bredell axed for meddling in municipal job post
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has been found guilty of an ethics violation after interfering in a municipal appointment.Read More
Minister Motshekga will release matric results on 22 February - DBE
Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says Friday is the deadline for marked papers and then verification by Umalusi begins.Read More
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba
"People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!"Read More
Twitter had a field day with #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump
As Donald Trump said farewell to his presidency, the Twitterati could not resist posting hilarious moments we won't forget.Read More
Rerun of NMB mayoral elections ordered after Nqaba Bhanga's win opposed in court
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reportedly struck a deal for a do-over of the mayoral election in Nelson Mandela Bay.Read More
Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan
"We cannot continue to go on like this", says Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.Read More
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet
Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is'
Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens.Read More
'Detractors want to blame Eskom's woes on Cyril Ramaphosa'
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission of inquiry last week and his detractors have been milking it.Read More