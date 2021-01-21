'Winde must act' - ANC wants MEC Bredell axed for meddling in municipal job post





Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found MEC Bredell guilty of breaching the Code of Ethics for members of the executive council.

This follows a complaint laid by the ANC in the Western Cape last year.

The ANC claims Bredell interfered with the appointment of a Director for Corporate Services in George Municipality.

It's alleged that Bredell wrote a letter instructing the acting executive mayor of George not to proceed with the appointment until permission was granted by the federal executive of his party, the DA.

ANC leader in the Western Cape legislature Cameron Dugmore has called for Bredell to be suspended following the finding made by the Public Protector.

We believe there's an unlawful interference in a process of appointing officials at a municipal level. Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature

We believe that's a complete breach of ethics, and that was confirmed by the Public Protector. Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature

In her report released on Wednesday, the Public Protector found Bredell had indeed breached the Executive Ethics Code when he wrote to the acting mayor of George.

Mkhwebane says Bredell's behaviour was improper. She's instructed the premier to take action against Bredell within 14 days.

If Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is truly committed to clean governance, Dugmore says he has to remove MEC Bredell.

According to Dugmore, MEC Bredell has a history of bias and is known for his political interference in his capacity as the DA Western Cape provincial chairperson.

Dugmore has accused the DA of causing instability within local government and undermining employment equity practices aimed at transformation and redress.

The particular issue here is that a pattern was developing [involving] certain appointments that are supposed to follow a lawful process... where the DA would federal council would... write to their caucus and say they can't make any appointment until the federal council has approved. Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature

These aren't strategic political appointments to the mayor's office. These are normal public service [posts], in this case at local government. Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature

In this particular case, we would argue that the conservative cabal within the DA didn't want a totally well-qualified black applicant to be appointed. They wanted to deploy one of their DA cadres in that position. Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader - Western Cape Legislature

