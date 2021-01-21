Minister Motshekga will release matric results on 22 February - DBE





Six provinces have concluded matric exam paper marking and the remainder will be completed by Friday, reports Lester Kiewiet.

Results will then need to be verified by the Umalusi Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training.

Many matriculants of the class of 2020, and their parents, are waiting for the matric results after Covid-19 caused many delays to the academic year, and the virus impacted the marking staff as well.

Tomorrow they need to depart and close down the marking centres. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

He says DBE expects all centres to finalise any outstanding matters by Thursday.

Tomorrow we can receive all the marks from every centre so that they can be processed at provincial and national level before we hand over to Umalusi for quality assurance. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

When will the Umalusi Council finalise its task to verify the results, and when does Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. announce the matric results?

Umalusi will make an announcement on 15 February which is when they will declare whether the results can be published or not by the department. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

The minister will then make an announcement on 22 February, and on the 23rd the candidates will collect from the centres where they wrote their exams. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Listen to the interview below: