Police watchdog Ipid to track down victims in SAPS sjambok video for own probe





The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched its own probe into the police assault which was filmed on Monday.

In a video circulating on social media, one police officer is seen beating a man with a sjambok, and another officer is seen searching and slapping a second man.

RELATED: VIDEO: Worcester cops face investigation after sjambok assault caught on camera

SAPS in the Western Cape is investigating the incident and has identified and are SAPS employees attached to a unit in Worcester.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola says the directorate launched its own investigation on Wednesday in order to ensure that justice is served.

Cola says Ipid investigators are looking for the two victims in the video.

"Ipid will ensure that we get ahold of them as the process unfolds", she tells CapeTalk.

The police watchdog says further investigation into the incident will also shed light on why the officers were in possession of a sjambok.

The two victims haven't come forward. Our investigators are working on identifying who those victims are because it's very important for the investigation process that we get information from the actual victims. Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid

Based on the video, these police [officers] have infringed on the rights of civilians. It is definitely not permissible in the democratic Republic of South Africa for police to be sjamboking civilians or anyone for that matter. Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid

Ipid has learnt of the incident that allegedly occurred on Monday the 18th of January... As such, yesterday, the directorate has instituted an investigation of this incident. Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid

Ipid is going to ensure that the police officers that are being seen in the video... are brought to book. Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson - Ipid

Listen to the update on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: