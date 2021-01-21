Streaming issues? Report here
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again

21 January 2021 3:28 PM
by Kabous le Roux
"The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.

Consumers of ginger and garlic would have noticed an extreme spike in prices over a very short time.

Retail prices hover around R400 per kilogram right now.

At a wholesale level, sellers are fetching as much as R3000 for a 10-kilogram box.

Lester Kiewit interviewed agricultural economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.

He asked Laubscher why this is happening.

© morisfoto/123rf

Blame Covid-19, and the increasing awareness of the health benefits of ginger and garlic, he said.

Laubscher expects producers to eventually meet the growing demand.

However, he suspects that prices will probably never again return to pre-pandemic levels.

I feel it in my own purse! … The market was just not ready for what came our way… the rediscovery of the health benefits of ginger and garlic… especially in terms of your immune system during the pandemic…

Dr Kobus Laubscher, agricultural economist - Agility Agriculture

… you can’t increase supply overnight, but the market will respond…

Dr Kobus Laubscher, agricultural economist - Agility Agriculture

I don’t think prices will come down much… a hole in your purse, but you know its good for you…There will be a reaction from producers... But the price will never be as low as before…

Dr Kobus Laubscher, agricultural economist - Agility Agriculture

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


