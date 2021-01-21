Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again
Consumers of ginger and garlic would have noticed an extreme spike in prices over a very short time.
Retail prices hover around R400 per kilogram right now.
At a wholesale level, sellers are fetching as much as R3000 for a 10-kilogram box.
Lester Kiewit interviewed agricultural economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.
He asked Laubscher why this is happening.
Blame Covid-19, and the increasing awareness of the health benefits of ginger and garlic, he said.
Laubscher expects producers to eventually meet the growing demand.
However, he suspects that prices will probably never again return to pre-pandemic levels.
I feel it in my own purse! … The market was just not ready for what came our way… the rediscovery of the health benefits of ginger and garlic… especially in terms of your immune system during the pandemic…Dr Kobus Laubscher, agricultural economist - Agility Agriculture
… you can’t increase supply overnight, but the market will respond…Dr Kobus Laubscher, agricultural economist - Agility Agriculture
I don’t think prices will come down much… a hole in your purse, but you know its good for you…There will be a reaction from producers... But the price will never be as low as before…Dr Kobus Laubscher, agricultural economist - Agility Agriculture
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[BREAKING NEWS] Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.Read More
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba
"People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!"Read More
'W Cape can legally procure Covid-19 vaccines. Will share with rest of SA'
"It is too risky to rely on one supply from national government," says Premier Alan Winde. "We need 4.6m doses for the province."Read More
Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak
Pfizer unsuccessfully tried for months to open negotiations with SA to provide its Covid-19 vaccine, says Kyle Cowan (News24).Read More
UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?'
"We’ve certainly become an outlier," laments UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. "Another 1600 people died in 24 hours."Read More
Award-winning CPT eatery offers booze-free pairing menu
Restaurants hit hard by lockdown have been forced to come up with ways to lure customers in without being able to serve alcohol.Read More
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive
It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more
Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.Read More
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'
Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.Read More
Prioritise drivers for vaccination against Covid-19 - National Taxi Alliance
It's a fact - minibus taxis are essential for the functioning of the economy. Lester Kiewit interviews Alpheus Mlalazi (NTA).Read More