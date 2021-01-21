[BREAKING NEWS] Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has passed away.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the news of Mthembu’s passing from complications related to Covid-19 on Thursday afternoon.
It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce that Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died earlier today from COVID-related complications. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss.Cyril Ramaphosa - President, Republic of South Africa
Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss. I extend my deepest sympathies to the Minister’s family, to his colleagues, comrades, and many friends.Cyril Ramaphosa - President, Republic of South Africa
(This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.)
