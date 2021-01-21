Multi-talented muso Frank Paco selects his favourite golden oldies





The Mozambican-born bandleader, drummer, composer, singer, and arranger will guest host this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.

Every Sunday, a beloved Cape Town personality shares their favourite tracks from 80s and 90s for an hour during the weekend music show Just The Hits.

Join Frank Paco this Sunday, between 10 and 11am for an hour of musical throwbacks as he takes us on a journey, sharing some of the music that has shaped his life.

Frank is no stranger to the music scene and has spent more than 30 years in the industry.

The musician started playing drums at the tender age of 11 in Mozambique and he has gone on to have an impressive career as a session musician and performer.

Some of his most memorable gigs include performances with the likes of Jonathan Butler, Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo, Monique Bingham, Ragga Africa, Queen, Bono, and Peter Gabriel.

Check out some of his more recent work with the Frank Paco Art Ensemble, a Jazz project led by him:

You can also keep up with him on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for a snapshot of his life and info on his upcoming gigs.