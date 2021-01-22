He never forgot his humanity - politicians and journalists mourn Jackson Mthembu
Mthembu died on Thursday, at the age of 62, 10 days after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.
I want to thank the many South Africans who have wished me a speedy recovery . As a people we must overcome Covid 19 .— Minister Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) January 11, 2021
RELATED: Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19
The minister was at the forefront of the government's communication around the virus.
He is being remembered as a man of integrity and someone who always displayed humanity and humility in his interactions with journalists, colleagues, and South African communities.
The late Minister in the Presidency was respected and admired for his professional and likeable approach in the positions he held in government.
Political communications consultant Chris Vick says Mthembu was a fearless and effective communicator who never shied away from tough conversations.
Vick was a former colleague and friend of the minister and says Mthembu always stood out for his leadership qualities and communication style.
Mthembu showed humanity and was vulnerable, honest, and introspective about difficult moments in his personal life, Vick reflects.
I think most South Africans now Jackson through that happy smiling face at the Covid-19 briefings but many of us also know him from when he was a young activist working in eMalahleni, formerly known as Witbank.Chris Vick, Political communications specialist
He was an incredibly committed activist - fearless! He was a very effective communicator and also a very special human being.Chris Vick, Political communications specialist
I think that dimension of humanity is something that will stick with us and it's a legacy that we must try and build on. It's an acceptance that we are fallible.Chris Vick, Political communications specialist
Social media has been flooded with tributes to Mthembu, including heartfelt salutes from journalists and members of opposition parties.
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says the minister epitomised human decency while broadcaster Leanne Manas says she'll remember him for his warmth and professionalism.
Jackson Mthembu 💔— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 21, 2021
Jackson Mthembu’s death is absolutely heartbreaking.— Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) January 21, 2021
Regardless of your politics, South Africa is a poorer place without him.
Hamba Kahle Mkhonto ✊🏾❤️#JacksonMthembu
A giant tree has fallen— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 21, 2021
A communicator par excellence, and an even better man. He was always friendly and shall be missed for his kind and generous spirit.
Rest well my brother, Jackson Mthembu
Our deepest love and condolences goes to the Mthembu family in this painful time pic.twitter.com/kO9owxAHj8
My condolences to family and colleagues of Jackson Mthembu.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 21, 2021
We must not allow politics to forget our humanity. Giants are falling to this disease.
May he rest in peace🕯 pic.twitter.com/fBMDr0Fakw
You swore to serve and be faithful to our Constitution and you did just that and more. Lala ngoxolo Mvelase , a big tree has fallen. Hamba Kahle @JacksonMthembu_ pic.twitter.com/q9XUOQA4KK— Minister of Justice and Correctional Services 🇿🇦 (@RonaldLamola) January 21, 2021
Rest In Peace Cde Jackson Mthembu! You often rose above factionalism & narrow partisan politics. Your legacy includes the fact that as Chief Whip of the Majority party you guided your caucus to vote for a journey towards amendment of section 25 to allow for expropriation of land. pic.twitter.com/NDtZbE1Kn7— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) January 21, 2021
There goes a man who epitomized human decency. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Minister Jackson Mthembu and to his colleagues in the ANC and government. The Social Justice community has lost a partner. May his kind soul #RIP #RIPJacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/HHwwfOSLL0— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) January 21, 2021
Devastated to learn of the passing of Minister Jackson Mthembu. Was such an honour to serve alongside this true South African patriot. Condolences to his family and friends and the colleagues in his party. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/z2EDUsPq7W— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) January 21, 2021
When the spear was blunt #RIPJacksonMthembu will sharpen it— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 21, 2021
When debates where directionless, he will direct the debate
When anger was the order of the day, he’ll bring order and stability
We indeed lost a cadre and it will take us time to lift again these revolutionary banners pic.twitter.com/RK8O3o7sh5
I am so sad to hear about the passing of Minister Jackson Mthembu. A genuinely humble, warm, fun, professional man. My deepest condolences to the Mthembu family, friends and comrades during this devastating time.— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) January 21, 2021
Thank you kind sir.. rest well now.#RIPJacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/epkXzF9Erl
Another pillar, another stalwart has fallen. He took the nation into his confidence on so many journeys of his life. #RIPJacksonMthembu Oh, Covid. How very sad.— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 21, 2021
Death comes like a thief and steal your beloved friends and relatives, Rest In Peace son of Mpumalanga #RIPJacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/LXeQ0spqKi— Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) January 21, 2021
Shattered by the news of the passing of our dear Comrade Jackson Mthembu. An activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy who defended our Constitution to the very end. Lala ngoxolo, Mvelase. #RIPJacksonMthembu 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/eiRM61sirS— David Makhura (@David_Makhura) January 21, 2021
What an incredibly kind and consummate professional.— Chriselda 'Babes We Ndaba' Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) January 21, 2021
Someone that young government communicators could learn alot from.
He never lost his cool no matter how hard the question was to answer.#RIPJacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/tM4IAbbRvu
I'm only just hearing of Minister Mthembu's death. A devastating loss. He was a good and kind man. Always so friendly in our interactions. He had integrity and vulnerability which is so rare in our politics. May his family and loved ones find comfort and peace. #RIPJacksonMthembu— Dr. Sithembile Mbete (@sthembete) January 21, 2021
I am deeply saddened by the news that Minister Jackson Mthembu has passed away. On behalf of the Western Cape Government, I extend my condolences to his family and friends, and to the ANC. May he rest in peace. #RIPJacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/pwEYaT0PlS— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) January 21, 2021
#JacksonMthembu was one of the first ANC officials not in Govt, that I met back in 1994. He could be trusted to execute any task with complete conviction. Supported us unconditionally. Exemplary human being regardless of ones age, standing, colour. #RIPJacksonMthembu— Zelda la Grange ©™✌ (@ZeldalaGrangeSA) January 21, 2021
He was willing to take calls and he wouldn't never chase you away, he was always jovial, hospitable, outspoken and you know dating back to his time as ANC spokesperson in Luthuli House. It's such a sad moment. Im so shocked. #RIPJacksonMthembu— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) January 21, 2021
The absolute shock on the passing of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu 💔just devastating. What an man with Ubuntu. May he rest in eternal peace as I send my condolences to his family, friends and to the people of our country. 🕯 #RIPJacksonMthembu— Thami Ngubeni (@LifeWithThami) January 21, 2021
Rest in peace Minister Jackson Mthembu #RIPJacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/JTfY5ecn74— Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) January 21, 2021
