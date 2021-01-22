Exactly a year ago, Wuhan in China locked down – and the world changed, forever
Exactly a year ago (23 January 2020), the world – still ignorant of what lies ahead – looked on as the first Covid-19 lockdown came into force in Wuhan in China, possibly the birthplace SARS-CoV-2.
At the time, many observers were stunned at the severity of restrictions and unyielding enforcement thereof.
More than 11 million people were compelled by law to quarantine at home.
“Only in China”, many believed, yet months later most of the world would follow suit.
Though it’s guidelines made no mention of lockdowns, the World Health Organisation (WHO) commended the swift reaction, calling it "unprecedented in public health history".
At great cost, Wuhan remained locked down until June – but it worked.
China remains one of the world’s few Covid-19 success stories.
The nation of 1.4 billion souls has to date recorded 88 701 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 4635 deaths.
Watch a preview of the raw and intimate “76 Days”, a critically acclaimed MTV documentary set in Wuhan during the earliest days of the pandemic.
It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was praised for capturing the struggle and resilience of people trying to survive amid the frightening uncertainty of that time.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again
"The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.Read More
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.Read More
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba
"People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!"Read More
'W Cape can legally procure Covid-19 vaccines. Will share with rest of SA'
"It is too risky to rely on one supply from national government," says Premier Alan Winde. "We need 4.6m doses for the province."Read More
Pfizer tried for months to engage with SA to provide vaccines – verified leak
Pfizer unsuccessfully tried for months to open negotiations with SA to provide its Covid-19 vaccine, says Kyle Cowan (News24).Read More
UK Covid-19 death rate now worst in the world: 'Why? What are we doing wrong?'
"We’ve certainly become an outlier," laments UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. "Another 1600 people died in 24 hours."Read More
Award-winning CPT eatery offers booze-free pairing menu
Restaurants hit hard by lockdown have been forced to come up with ways to lure customers in without being able to serve alcohol.Read More
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive
It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more
Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.Read More
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'
Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.Read More