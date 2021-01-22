Exactly a year ago, Wuhan in China locked down – and the world changed, forever





Exactly a year ago (23 January 2020), the world – still ignorant of what lies ahead – looked on as the first Covid-19 lockdown came into force in Wuhan in China, possibly the birthplace SARS-CoV-2.

One year on, and life appears to be almost back to normal in Wuhan. © zhoushihua/123rf.com

At the time, many observers were stunned at the severity of restrictions and unyielding enforcement thereof.

More than 11 million people were compelled by law to quarantine at home.

“Only in China”, many believed, yet months later most of the world would follow suit.

Though it’s guidelines made no mention of lockdowns, the World Health Organisation (WHO) commended the swift reaction, calling it "unprecedented in public health history".

At great cost, Wuhan remained locked down until June – but it worked.

China remains one of the world’s few Covid-19 success stories.

The nation of 1.4 billion souls has to date recorded 88 701 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 4635 deaths.

Watch a preview of the raw and intimate “76 Days”, a critically acclaimed MTV documentary set in Wuhan during the earliest days of the pandemic.

It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was praised for capturing the struggle and resilience of people trying to survive amid the frightening uncertainty of that time.