Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation





The Today with Kieno Kammies show received a call from a listener Inge who had an issue with all the windows being closed at her local Virgin Active. She apparently wanted the aircon turned on but her request was denied. Inge recently lost her husband to COvid-19 and is feeling particularly anxious.

Kieno chats to Derick du Preez, Customer Experience Director from Virgin Active, to explain why windows are closed in their gyms,

Du Preez sends deep condolences to Inge for the loss of her husband and says Virgin Active is doing its best to address people's legitimate anxieties when coming to the gym.

He has not yet had the opportunity to talk to her directly and establish at which club the alleged incident occurred.

We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors. The reality is you rely mostly on your ventilation system and fresh air through doors and windows. Derek du Preez, Customer Experience Director - Virgin Active

However, the ventilation system in all Virgin Active facilities are designed to do 3 things, explains Du Preez.

To bring in a significant supply of fresh air into the facility

To regulate the temperature in the facility

To manage the humidity levels in the facility

Those three things combined give you, one, safety, and two, comfort while you are training. Derek du Preez, Customer Experience Director - Virgin Active

The fresh air component is a key component for your ventilation system. Derek du Preez, Customer Experience Director - Virgin Active

He notes that the fresh air flow through the clubs' ventilation systems operates at a higher capacity than is even required to ensure safety and comfort.

The circulation of the fresh air that comes in through the ventilation system is very important, he adds.

It does keep the air fresh, he says.

When air comes in through doors and windows, stale air can just sit in one area. A ventilation system is designed to move the air and sucks out some of the hot air as well. Derek du Preez, Customer Experience Director - Virgin Active

Virgin Active worked with the Health Department during lockdown and employed occupational hygienists who inspected the facilites.

We helped government set up the regulations and made sure that we could tick all the boxes for safety. Safety for staff and safety for members was our priority. Derek du Preez, Customer Experience Director - Virgin Active

He says it is essential to listen to customer needs and in the case of Inge's complaint will investigate the incident.

My suggestion would be to ask for the general manager and if the general manager doesn't know the answer they will ask the relevant person. If that did not happen yesterday then I am sorry, but I would like to get hold of Inge and hear from her firsthand. Derek du Preez, Customer Experience Director - Virgin Active

Listen to Virgin Active's Derek du Preez below: