Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation

Today at 13:35
Book Club -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kimberley Clow
Graham Geiger-Krige
Today at 13:50
City's mobile library service to be phased out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jason Barnard
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Petition to get rid of Nathi Mthethwa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Van Graan - Executive Director Of The African Arts Institute at ...
Today at 15:40
Global insect numbers plummeting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mike Picker - Deputy Head of the Department of Biological Sciences at University Of Capetown
Today at 15:50
Power of poetry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sindiswa Busuku
Today at 16:05
Google threatens to remove its search engine from Australia if new law goes into effect
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Skinner
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Smart anti-Covid masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malibongwe Tyilo - Associate Editor at Maverick Life
Today at 17:05
Vaccines and the new variant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Lynn Morris
Today at 17:20
Currie Cup semi-final
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:45
Music: Year of Dogs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nic Van Graan
Today at 18:09
What are the ethics using your connections and power to safe your family and self from covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cynthia Schoeman - MD at Ethics Monitoring & Management Services Proprietary
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Musgrave Gin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simone Musgrave - Founder at Musgrave Gin
Latest Local
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA Travel restrictions over in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the less road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard. 22 January 2021 1:25 PM
Suspect arrested after selling canned food used for WC school feeding scheme Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says a suspected thief has been arrested for profiting from canned food that's meant for vulnerable l... 22 January 2021 12:23 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
View all Local
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19 Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa. 21 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Winde must act' - ANC wants MEC Bredell axed for meddling in municipal job post Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has been found guilty of an ethics violation after interfering in a municipal appointment. 21 January 2021 2:30 PM
Minister Motshekga will release matric results on 22 February - DBE Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says Friday is the deadline for marked papers and then verification by Umalusi begins. 21 January 2021 2:22 PM
View all Politics
Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021 Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty. 21 January 2021 8:54 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
No further repo rate cut says Reserve Bank, increases expected in both Q2 and Q3 The SA Reserve Bank has announced the repo rate is unchanged at 3.5%. 'I would have cut!' declares economist Xhanti Payi. 21 January 2021 6:44 PM
View all Business
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
9 fuel-saving tips... as petrol prices set to rise Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena shares these 9 tips to save petrol. 20 January 2021 2:33 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
View all Entertainment
Twitter had a field day with #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump As Donald Trump said farewell to his presidency, the Twitterati could not resist posting hilarious moments we won't forget. 21 January 2021 11:40 AM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
Doctored video takes the Mickey out of Trump farewell: Hit the road Jack! Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as president of the United States on Wednesday morning. 20 January 2021 5:31 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba "People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!" 21 January 2021 12:04 PM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down' "Medical schemes must show that the discrimination was fair and based on facts," says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 20 January 2021 3:28 PM
View all Opinion
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation

22 January 2021 10:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Virgin active
Virgin Active gym
COVID-19
Ventilation systems

'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez.

The Today with Kieno Kammies show received a call from a listener Inge who had an issue with all the windows being closed at her local Virgin Active. She apparently wanted the aircon turned on but her request was denied. Inge recently lost her husband to COvid-19 and is feeling particularly anxious.

Kieno chats to Derick du Preez, Customer Experience Director from Virgin Active, to explain why windows are closed in their gyms,

Du Preez sends deep condolences to Inge for the loss of her husband and says Virgin Active is doing its best to address people's legitimate anxieties when coming to the gym.

He has not yet had the opportunity to talk to her directly and establish at which club the alleged incident occurred.

We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors. The reality is you rely mostly on your ventilation system and fresh air through doors and windows.

Derek du Preez, Customer Experience Director - Virgin Active

However, the ventilation system in all Virgin Active facilities are designed to do 3 things, explains Du Preez.

  • To bring in a significant supply of fresh air into the facility
  • To regulate the temperature in the facility
  • To manage the humidity levels in the facility

Those three things combined give you, one, safety, and two, comfort while you are training.

Derek du Preez, Customer Experience Director - Virgin Active

The fresh air component is a key component for your ventilation system.

Derek du Preez, Customer Experience Director - Virgin Active

He notes that the fresh air flow through the clubs' ventilation systems operates at a higher capacity than is even required to ensure safety and comfort.

The circulation of the fresh air that comes in through the ventilation system is very important, he adds.

It does keep the air fresh, he says.

When air comes in through doors and windows, stale air can just sit in one area. A ventilation system is designed to move the air and sucks out some of the hot air as well.

Derek du Preez, Customer Experience Director - Virgin Active

Virgin Active worked with the Health Department during lockdown and employed occupational hygienists who inspected the facilites.

We helped government set up the regulations and made sure that we could tick all the boxes for safety. Safety for staff and safety for members was our priority.

Derek du Preez, Customer Experience Director - Virgin Active

He says it is essential to listen to customer needs and in the case of Inge's complaint will investigate the incident.

My suggestion would be to ask for the general manager and if the general manager doesn't know the answer they will ask the relevant person. If that did not happen yesterday then I am sorry, but I would like to get hold of Inge and hear from her firsthand.

Derek du Preez, Customer Experience Director - Virgin Active

Listen to Virgin Active's Derek du Preez below:


