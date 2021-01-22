Suspect arrested after selling canned food used for WC school feeding scheme





MEC Schäfer received a tip-off that canned pilchards specifically packaged for use in the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) was being sold in a shop in Retreat.

The matter was immediately reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS). Police officers arrested the suspect and recovered 18 cans.

The MEC says the cans clearly state that they are packaged specifically for use in the NSNP, and are not for resale.

She believes they were obtained illegally and says she will be l follow the SAPS investigation closely to determine how the goods destined for the NSNP ended up in private hands.

They are exclusively for use in our schools, and can only have ended up in the shop by criminal means. Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

She says the NSNP is a vital lifeline for our most vulnerable learners and the theft of NSNP food "is to steal directly from the mouths of children".

MEC Schäfer has encouraged members of the public to be vigilant when purchasing goods, and to report any suspected theft of NSNP goods to SAPS.