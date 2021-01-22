Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality'





US President Joe Biden is scrapping the ban on the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions in developing countries.

The ban, first instituted by Ronald Reagan, was subsequently lifted by Democratic administrations, only to be reinstated by following Republican ones.

Dr Anthony Fauci (Chief Medical Advisor to the President) has already informed the World Health Organization (WHO) of Biden’s scrapping of the ban “as part of his broader commitment to protect women's health and advance gender equality at home and around the world."

The “Mexico City Policy” increased abortion rates in affected countries – likely because it reduced access to contraception, according to a 2019 study published in The Lancet, a medical journal.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, a medical doctor and women's reproductive health rights activist.

Every time they assume office, in the first few days, the Democrats rescind the global gag rule… This time there is global advocacy to ensure the Senate goes further to pass the whole act… ensuring that no other US president can unilaterally enforce a global gag rule… Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, women's reproductive health rights activist

... safe abortion is a human right… Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, women's reproductive health rights activist

We reject the notion that the people in the US through economic power determine for us in developing countries what our rights should be… Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, women's reproductive health rights activist

People on the ground know the consequences of having funding withdrawn. Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, women's reproductive health rights activist

They are doing this for their own self-serving interest… impeding me as a doctor… determining for me as a doctor in Johannesburg what I can and cannot do for my patients… Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, women's reproductive health rights activist

The global gag rule enforcement shut down clinics… services disintegrated… It takes very long to build those systems… It makes no sense! … Every four years you undo work… Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, women's reproductive health rights activist

