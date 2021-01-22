10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA
The statistics for the number of road deaths and accidents were released this morning., reporting a 7% drop in road accident fatalities, with 210 accidents, and 1,448 deaths.
It is likely that travel restrictions over the festive period in lockdown level 3 contributed to this lower number of deaths, but the Transport Department remains concerned about the number of pedestrian fatalities, says Lester Kiewit.
Lester Kiewit talks to the AA's Layton Beard about the numbers.
The fatality figures over the same period last year were 1, 616 so the reduction we see this year is actually closer to 10% rather than 7%.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Any reduction in fatality numbers is encouraging and we welcome that.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
He acknowledges that Level 3 restrictions may well have played a role in fewer cars being on the road over that period.
In fact, the minister announced that the traffic volumes were down, and they were down by around 10% as well.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
A reduction of fatalities of around 10% and a reduction of traffic volumes by the same amount leads to a conclusion that suggests that South Africa is not reducing the road accident deaths in real terms, says Beard.
Beard says the issue around pedestrians still dying in such numbers is of concern.
Where do pedestrians cross over roads?Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Are there enough facilities and bridges for them to cross over, are the road markings clearly visible, and are street lights adequate, he asks?
Take a listen to the interview with Layton Beard from the AA below:
