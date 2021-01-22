Annual mass weddings on Robben Island called off this Valentine's Day





For the past 20 years, Robben Island has hosted dozens of couples who have tied the knot during a Valentine’s Day ceremony on the island.

However, the museum has announced that this tradition will be disrupted in 2021.

The historic event has been cancelled this year due to the temporary suspension of marriage services at the Department of Home Affairs (DHA).

RELATED: Home Affairs limits services to prioritise rapid rise in death registrations

Earlier this month, the DHA announced that it would be suspending some services to combat the spread of the virus among saff and focus on increasing death registrations.

This year would have marked 21 years of celebrating love on the Island.

The museum says it will continue to engage with Home Affairs officials on the possibility of hosting the weddings at a later stage, Covid-19 regulations permitting.

12 Couples stand in front of a small church on Robben Island after getting married on Valentines Day. Picture: Bertram Malgas

RELATED: We have ample capacity for registration of deaths, says WC Home Affairs manager

To date, a total of 327 couples have tied the knot on Robben Island thanks to the partnership between RIM and the DHA.

Last year, 19 couples tied the knot with a historic milestone of Mr Frankford Williams and Cindi Mullins, who are visually impaired, officially being the first couple in South Africa to receive their marriage certificate in braille.

The weddings were first initiated by the late Martha Mgxashe, former Regional Director at the DHA, with the first marriage ceremony held on 31 December 2000 as part of the Millennium Celebrations.

In 2001, the ceremony was moved to Valentine’s Day to promote the significance of Robben Island with the establishment of our democracy.

Since then, the former prison which has been transformed into a lavish wedding venue with an amazing ambience for its special group of lovebirds.