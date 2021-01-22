'Billionaire perks' - SA reacts after Johann Rupert jumps queue for Covid-19 jab
According to reports, SA billionaire Johann Rupert was one of the first people to get a Covid-19 jab in Switzerland before the official launch of the country's vaccination drive.
Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported that Rupert flew to Switzerland in December in desperate search of a vaccine.
It's understood that he was vaccinated at a Swiss private clinic in Frauenfeld, the capital of Thurgau.
The clinic is part of the Hirslanden hospital group which is owned by South Africa’s Mediclinic and Rupert is chairperson of Remgro, which owns a 45% stake in Mediclinic.
While the story has reportedly angered Swiss officials, South Africans on Twitter appear to have mixed feelings about the news.
Some tweeps say they would also use their wealth and privilege for preferential treatment if they had the money, while others have raised some moral and ethical questions about vaccine equity in general.
"Mr Rupert donated R1billion for Covid relief. I think he earned his vaccine. On the other hand, why is it anybody's business where, why and how he got vaccinated?", one user tweeted.
"Not that I want the vaccine, but it is unfair for Rupert to jump the queue. Many poor people want the vaccine", another Twitter user has said.
Here's what other Twitter users had to say about the news:
If you don't want people to jump the vaccine queue how about you design a system that doesn't let them?— Christina Pagel (@chrischirp) January 21, 2021
Rupert knows that our government is bluffing about the rollout of the vaccine so he went to his backyard, jumped on his private jet to Netherlands and got vaccinated 😭😭😭— Ha ha guilty 🙋🏽♀️ (@moesuttIe) January 21, 2021
Are future billionaires outraged by a billionaire, billionairing?— Richmond Sajini (@richmondsajini) January 22, 2021
People against the vaccines are not happy with Rupert getting vaccinated— Veve (@LudidiVelani) January 22, 2021
I’m with Rupert on this vaccine vibe— Shaz LNS (@shazlns) January 22, 2021
Rupert doing what his money allows him to do.— A.O (@PILLAY_CGLM) January 22, 2021
If Clicks said come get a #vaccine now for R3,000, we'd be in that line. You wouldn't give a damn about anyone over 65 in that moment. Or maybe you would. I know I wouldn't.
Johann Rupert went to Switzerland to go get a vaccine and you know what, I’m not really mad, I’m mad at being financially unable 😭😭😂— Ta West (@wfreemantle) January 22, 2021
Meanwhile, there are a few anti-vaxxers on the platform who believe that the reports are a part of some kind of "Statcom" vaccine propaganda excercise.
Stratcom uses Rupert 'jumping the queue' for a vaccine story as a mechanism to popularize and legitimizes the hurried vaccine. It's called marketing— Maxavele (@Gamuroger) January 22, 2021
Media and its sudden scrutiny of Johann Rupert through this Switzerland vaccine story is intended to quell and squash doubt amongst layman about the horror stories & serious doubts about these #vaccine.— Thato (@still_Thato) January 22, 2021
"If a billionaire jumps the queue, who am I to question its usefulness"
We're being played. Is this to try to convince us to take the vaccine because Rupert has taken it? We concerned about the disappearance of @StateCaptureCom They want us to lose focus. https://t.co/lnrAywUCxQ— ThandekaLo (@ThandekaLo) January 22, 2021
