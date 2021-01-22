Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
What are the ethics using your connections and power to save your family and self from covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cynthia Schoeman - MD at Ethics Monitoring & Management Services Proprietary
Today at 18:12
Ramaphosa signs Political Party Funding Act
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sheilan Clarke, Communications Officer for My Vote Counts
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Musgrave Gin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simone Musgrave - Founder at Musgrave Gin
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof .John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD. 22 January 2021 6:12 PM
Southern Africa braces for impact as tropical storm Eloise intensifies Live in Limpopo, Mpumalanga or KZN? Brace yourself! Tropical storm Eloise, expected to make landfall near Beira, is intensifying. 22 January 2021 3:05 PM
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard. 22 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Local
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
He never forgot his humanity - politicians and journalists mourn Jackson Mthembu Political leaders and members of the media have paid tribute to the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. 22 January 2021 9:21 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19 Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa. 21 January 2021 3:02 PM
View all Politics
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation 'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez. 22 January 2021 10:50 AM
Santam's three-month settlement offer 'flying in the face of policy and courts' Attorney Anel Bestbier has slammed insurer Santam’s decision to limit business interruption settlement offers to just three months... 22 January 2021 8:01 AM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 22 January 2021 5:58 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 22 January 2021 5:58 PM
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
'Billionaire perks' - SA reacts after Johann Rupert jumps queue for Covid-19 jab There have been mixed reactions from South Africans online following reports that billionaire Johann Rupert jumped the vaccination... 22 January 2021 2:04 PM
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality' The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. 22 January 2021 12:44 PM
Exactly a year ago, Wuhan in China locked down – and the world changed, forever On 23 January, the world looked on in disbelief, and much horror – still oblivious to what lies ahead – as Wuhan locked down. 22 January 2021 10:46 AM
View all World
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
View all Africa
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba "People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!" 21 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado

22 January 2021 1:39 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Mozambique
Cabo Delgado attacks

Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah.

UN agencies have voiced deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, where attacks by armed groups have forced more than 565,000 to flee their homes, outlines Lester Kiewit.

For the last year, religious fundamentalist insurgencies have captured parts of the northernmost province of the country.

While military intervention has for now seemed uncertain, the Mozambican government has called for assistance when it comes to weapons and logistics.

Is the South African government unlikely and unwilling to become involved in an armed conflict and what about non-military interventions, asks Lester?

Lester talks to the executive director of the Afro-Middle East Centre Naeem Jennah.

Jennah says this activity in the area should be placed within the context of huge gas finds there.

The people of that area believe they are not benefiting and will not benefit from those gas finds.

Naeem Jeenah, Executive Director - Afro-Middle East Centre

But even prior to this, he says, Northern Mozambique has felt marginalised by the central government in the south.

Listen to the interview below:


22 January 2021 1:39 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Mozambique
Cabo Delgado attacks

More from Africa

Seychelles. Mahe island.

Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March

19 January 2021 6:54 PM

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-19 jab.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hardwood-blocksjpg

Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees

13 January 2021 5:15 PM

Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a ban on trading raw timber.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I love Zimbabwe 123rf 123rfAfrica

Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans'

12 January 2021 12:04 PM

It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201112-foreign-nationals-edjpg

Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms

8 January 2021 4:12 PM

Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Container ship export import shipping containers 123rfbusiness 123rf

Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'

8 January 2021 1:04 PM

The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years

7 January 2021 10:58 AM

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beitbridge border

Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed'

6 January 2021 9:07 AM

NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mozambique

Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane

30 December 2020 2:17 PM

The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

69023-592x592-thumbnailjpg

Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes

13 December 2020 7:00 AM

With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

makers-landing-copypng

Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing

9 December 2020 10:04 AM

Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Rush hour traffic cars highway 123rftraffic 123rf

10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA

22 January 2021 1:25 PM

Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jackson-mthembu-twitterjpg

He never forgot his humanity - politicians and journalists mourn Jackson Mthembu

22 January 2021 9:21 AM

Political leaders and members of the media have paid tribute to the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190711-jackson-mthembu-edjpg

Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19

21 January 2021 3:02 PM

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20190905 IEC Results Centre 12

'Winde must act' - ANC wants MEC Bredell axed for meddling in municipal job post

21 January 2021 2:30 PM

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has been found guilty of an ethics violation after interfering in a municipal appointment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Minister Motshekga will release matric results on 22 February - DBE

21 January 2021 2:22 PM

Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says Friday is the deadline for marked papers and then verification by Umalusi begins.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

210121-mkhwebane-edjpg

Withdraw 3 perjury (lying under oath) charges against me! - Busisiwe Mkhwebane

21 January 2021 1:30 PM

"Hopefully, I will live to witness a democratic South Africa with a fair and objective justice system," she tweeted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Multiracial diverse group of doctors and nurses 123rf

Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba

21 January 2021 12:04 PM

"People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald-trump-outgoing-US-president-American-politics-presidential-election-123rf

Twitter had a field day with #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump

21 January 2021 11:40 AM

As Donald Trump said farewell to his presidency, the Twitterati could not resist posting hilarious moments we won't forget.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

da nqaba bhanga

Rerun of NMB mayoral elections ordered after Nqaba Bhanga's win opposed in court

20 January 2021 4:49 PM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reportedly struck a deal for a do-over of the mayoral election in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD foreshore 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Cape Town has had enough of Eskom and wants govt to expedite IPP action plan

20 January 2021 11:31 AM

"We cannot continue to go on like this", says Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof

World Local

Southern Africa braces for impact as tropical storm Eloise intensifies

Local

'Billionaire perks' - SA reacts after Johann Rupert jumps queue for Covid-19 jab

World

EWN Highlights

Mbalula: Minibus fatal crashes dropped from 11.1% to 8.2% over festive season

22 January 2021 5:36 PM

DRC president hails local COVID 'products' as WHO sounds caution

22 January 2021 5:11 PM

Gauteng Health Dept mourns loss of Netcare team after helicopter crash

22 January 2021 4:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA