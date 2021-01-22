Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado





UN agencies have voiced deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, where attacks by armed groups have forced more than 565,000 to flee their homes, outlines Lester Kiewit.

For the last year, religious fundamentalist insurgencies have captured parts of the northernmost province of the country.

While military intervention has for now seemed uncertain, the Mozambican government has called for assistance when it comes to weapons and logistics.

Is the South African government unlikely and unwilling to become involved in an armed conflict and what about non-military interventions, asks Lester?

Lester talks to the executive director of the Afro-Middle East Centre Naeem Jennah.

Jennah says this activity in the area should be placed within the context of huge gas finds there.

The people of that area believe they are not benefiting and will not benefit from those gas finds. Naeem Jeenah, Executive Director - Afro-Middle East Centre

But even prior to this, he says, Northern Mozambique has felt marginalised by the central government in the south.

Listen to the interview below: