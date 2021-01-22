10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19
Only Israel and the UAE are further along in vaccinating their populations against Covid-19 than the tiny African nation of Seychelles.
Seychelles – ranked 178th in the world by the size of its economy - have vaccinated 13.4% of its population.
Israel comfortably leads the world, having vaccinated 38% of its population, followed by the UAE (22.7%).
Countries ranked by proportion of the population that has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine (Our World in Data):
-
Israel (38%)
-
United Arab Emirates (22.7%)
-
Seychelles (13.4%)
-
Bahrain (8.5%)
-
United Kingdom (8%)
-
United States (5.3%)
-
Malta (3.25%)
-
Denmark (3.2%)
-
Ireland (2.5%)
-
Lithuania (2.4%)
-
Spain (2.4%)
Seychelles is dependent on tourism for 65% of its GDP.
It reopened its borders this week and lifted quarantine requirements for travellers who can provide proof of having been vaccinated against Covid-19.
