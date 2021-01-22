Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
What are the ethics using your connections and power to save your family and self from covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cynthia Schoeman - MD at Ethics Monitoring & Management Services Proprietary
Today at 18:12
Ramaphosa signs Political Party Funding Act
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sheilan Clarke, Communications Officer for My Vote Counts
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Musgrave Gin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simone Musgrave - Founder at Musgrave Gin
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19

22 January 2021 2:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy.

Only Israel and the UAE are further along in vaccinating their populations against Covid-19 than the tiny African nation of Seychelles.

Seychelles – ranked 178th in the world by the size of its economy - have vaccinated 13.4% of its population.

Israel comfortably leads the world, having vaccinated 38% of its population, followed by the UAE (22.7%).

Israel leads the world in vaccinating its population against Covid-19. © Sergei Babenko/123rf

Countries ranked by proportion of the population that has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine (Our World in Data):

  • Israel (38%)

  • United Arab Emirates (22.7%)

  • Seychelles (13.4%)

  • Bahrain (8.5%)

  • United Kingdom (8%)

  • United States (5.3%)

  • Malta (3.25%)

  • Denmark (3.2%)

  • Ireland (2.5%)

  • Lithuania (2.4%)

  • Spain (2.4%)

Seychelles is dependent on tourism for 65% of its GDP.

It reopened its borders this week and lifted quarantine requirements for travellers who can provide proof of having been vaccinated against Covid-19.


