Southern Africa braces for impact as tropical storm Eloise intensifies





Brace yourself for heavy rain and strong wind - if you live in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, or Kwazulu-Natal.

Tropical storm Eloise – expected to make landfall over the southern Mozambiquan coast – is intensifying.

Authorities in eSwatini and Malawi have issued warnings after Eloise slammed into Madagascar, destroying houses, and affecting thousands of people.

© Олег Яковлев/123rf

The South African Weather Service expects Eloise to intensify rapidly over the next 48 hours, morphing into a “severe tropical cyclone”.

It expects sustained winds of 180 kilometres per hour.

Eskom's Matimba and Medupi power stations could be exposed to flooding.

At the end of December last year, tropical cyclone Chalane swept into Mozambique from across the channel.

The country is still reeling from the devastation wrought by 2019’s Cyclone Idai.

Idai was the worst tropical cyclone on record in Africa and the Southern Hemisphere.