Today at 18:05
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
What are the ethics using your connections and power to save your family and self from covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Ramaphosa signs Political Party Funding Act
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Friday File: Musgrave Gin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Cape Town Jazz Festival postponed until 2022, but JazzFix goes online in 2021

22 January 2021 5:36 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cape Town Jazz festival

Billy Domingo the Festival Director at Cape Town International Jazz Festival chats to Lester Kiewit about the plans for this year.

Many were hoping for the Covid pandemic to be over or at least contained enough so that we could as a society move back to a somewhat normal life, says Lester Kiewit. Part of that normal life would be having the privilege to attend the annual Cape Town International Jazzfest in person, he adds.

But sadly this will not be the case in 2021. Due to restrictions and safety, the CTIJF will be online this year.

I go every year and it is the highlight of my music, social, and cultural calendar.

Lester Kiewit, The Midday Report Presenter - CapeTalk

Lester chats to Billy Domingo the Festival Director at Cape Town International Jazz Festival about the plans for this year's festival.

This thing is real. We are not seeing the light at the end of the tunnel

Billy Domingo, Festival Director - Cape Town International Jazz Festival

It affects 3,759 people who are employed in various capacities for the festival as well as the artists and the income for the City of Cape Town from all the festival-goers.

It is such a huge impact...but with all those who have died, we have to ask if the Jazz Festival is necessary. But we felt yes it is because we also have to smile.

Billy Domingo, Festival Director - Cape Town International Jazz Festival

He says it was a big decision to postpone the 2020 festival until 2022 but says the musicians were very supportive and understanding.

The online offering for this year will be called Jazz Fix, he explains.

We decided to take the best of what the Jazz Festival has to offer and bring it online for an hour.

Billy Domingo, Festival Director - Cape Town International Jazz Festival

It will have music interspersed with discussions with artists like Jonathan Butler and Judith Sepuma for an hour at the end of every month.

Jonathan Butler will be kicking off JazzFix on Saturday 27 February 2021.

Time: 20h00

Ticket Price: R8

Tickets go on sale from 28 January on Computicket.

Take a listen to Billy Domingo below:


