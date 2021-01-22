John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021
This week's thriller is Zero 22 by Chris Ryan.
The fictional novel John has chosen this week is part of a trilogy, The Autumn of the Ace by Louis de Bernières
John's non-fiction pick for this week is Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics by Dolly Parton and Robert K. Oermann
Take a listen to John's scintillating book reviews below:
