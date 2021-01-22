Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021

22 January 2021 5:58 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Books reading
John Maytham's Book Review
books

John's 3 book picks for the week.

This week's thriller is Zero 22 by Chris Ryan.

The fictional novel John has chosen this week is part of a trilogy, The Autumn of the Ace by Louis de Bernières

John's non-fiction pick for this week is Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics by Dolly Parton and Robert K. Oermann

Take a listen to John's scintillating book reviews below:


