3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King suggests three great ideas for you to do this weekend:
1. Virtual Vision Board Masterclass
The NGO Own Your Crown will be hosting an online Vision Board Masterclass on Saturday morning under the theme, "She Keeps Rising". It teaches participants what a vision board is, how it works, and guide them in putting together their own vision boards.
Sara-Jayne King chats to the facilitator, Rebecca Kanoerera,
Date and Time: Saturday 23 January at 9am via Zoom. you can find the link on their Facebook page Own Your Crown
2. Fresh produce shop in Stellenbosch
If you head out to the Stellenbosch Fresh Produce market today, you'll be able to save up to 50% on produce from Greendrop Farms and local farmers.
Instead of it being a regular market with lots of feet trekking through, they have opted to operate it as a shop to allow them to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols.
They also have an hourly free hydroponic tour of their facility.
3. Kids workshops at Makers Landing
Lastly, just a reminder of the Kids workshops every Saturday and Sunday presented by Makers Landing. Classes are for kids aged 5 and up.
Parents can keep an eye on their little ones through the glass windows of the Demo Kitchen. Venue: Makers Landing Demo Kitchen at the Cruise Terminal, V&A Waterfront.
Take a listen to Sara-Jayne chatting to the facilitator of Own Your Crown and also telling us about her other cool ideas for the weekend below:
