The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown





This past year of lockdown has seen an increase in trail runners, says Jeff.

It's picked up a lot of new recruits. Jeff Ayliff, Contributor - The Outdoor Report

A lot of the races have been put on hold again and it is an ideal opportunity for new runners to start to improve their level. Coaching has become a very popular option. Jeff Ayliff, Contributor - The Outdoor Report

He says coaches are now able to advise, assist and coach virtually online using various apps.

The importance is to work according to each individual's own unique requirements and standards. Jeff Ayliff, Contributor - The Outdoor Report

Jeff chats to one coach Paul Bredell from Embark Training for some tips.

Any exercise that takes longer than two minutes needs a strong aerobic base system or engine - whether you are a walker, swimmer, runner, or cyclist. Paul Bredell, Coach - Embark Training

He describes the heart focus system he uses.

So use these stage times during lockdown of being socially distanced from each other to develop your engine - your own time, your own pace, customised for you. Paul Bredell, Coach - Embark training

Listen to what Jeff and Paul have to say about trail running and how to up your game below: