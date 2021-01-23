The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown
This past year of lockdown has seen an increase in trail runners, says Jeff.
It's picked up a lot of new recruits.Jeff Ayliff, Contributor - The Outdoor Report
A lot of the races have been put on hold again and it is an ideal opportunity for new runners to start to improve their level. Coaching has become a very popular option.Jeff Ayliff, Contributor - The Outdoor Report
He says coaches are now able to advise, assist and coach virtually online using various apps.
The importance is to work according to each individual's own unique requirements and standards.Jeff Ayliff, Contributor - The Outdoor Report
Jeff chats to one coach Paul Bredell from Embark Training for some tips.
Any exercise that takes longer than two minutes needs a strong aerobic base system or engine - whether you are a walker, swimmer, runner, or cyclist.Paul Bredell, Coach - Embark Training
He describes the heart focus system he uses.
So use these stage times during lockdown of being socially distanced from each other to develop your engine - your own time, your own pace, customised for you.Paul Bredell, Coach - Embark training
Listen to what Jeff and Paul have to say about trail running and how to up your game below:
More from Local
Rape culture: 'There's no other crime where a victim is so held up to question'
Rape Crisis's Kathleen Day says myths and stereotypes about rape, sex, and gender allow rapists to get away with the crime.Read More
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies
Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison.Read More
3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee.Read More
Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof
.John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD.Read More
Southern Africa braces for impact as tropical storm Eloise intensifies
Live in Limpopo, Mpumalanga or KZN? Brace yourself! Tropical storm Eloise, expected to make landfall near Beira, is intensifying.Read More
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA
Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard.Read More
Suspect arrested after selling canned food used for WC school feeding scheme
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says a suspected thief has been arrested for profiting from canned food that's meant for vulnerable learners.Read More
Prof Tulio de Oliveira reveals how the new Covid-19 variant in SA was identified
Virus hunter Prof Tulio de Oliveira has been credited for discovering the new variant of Covid-19 driving the second wave in South Africa.Read More
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation
'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez.Read More
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff
There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff.Read More
More from Sport
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya
"Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media.Read More
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni
SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers of Stellenbosch University.Read More
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele
'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people.Read More
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup
Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit.Read More
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches
He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry.Read More
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak
The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend.Read More
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup
More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event.Read More
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record
Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"?Read More
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%
Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies
Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison.Read More
Hoarder: 'I carried heavy bags of newspapers to the office and back every day '
Emma Goode shares her experience of compulsive hoarding which escalated from carrying bags to hoarding uncontrollably at home.Read More
All about ears: key signs to look out for when it comes to ear health
General Manager of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare Dr Charl van Loggerenberg answers questions about medical ear issues.Read More
3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021
John's 3 book picks for the week.Read More
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation
'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez.Read More
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer
Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can.Read More
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again
"The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.Read More
9 fuel-saving tips... as petrol prices set to rise
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena shares these 9 tips to save petrol.Read More
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape
A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty.Read More