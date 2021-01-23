All about ears: key signs to look out for when it comes to ear health

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rape culture: 'There's no other crime where a victim is so held up to question' Rape Crisis's Kathleen Day says myths and stereotypes about rape, sex, and gender allow rapists to get away with the crime. 23 January 2021 10:46 AM
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison. 23 January 2021 9:22 AM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
View all Local
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard. 22 January 2021 1:25 PM
He never forgot his humanity - politicians and journalists mourn Jackson Mthembu Political leaders and members of the media have paid tribute to the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. 22 January 2021 9:21 AM
View all Politics
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation 'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez. 22 January 2021 10:50 AM
Santam's three-month settlement offer 'flying in the face of policy and courts' Attorney Anel Bestbier has slammed insurer Santam’s decision to limit business interruption settlement offers to just three months... 22 January 2021 8:01 AM
View all Business
Hoarder: 'I carried heavy bags of newspapers to the office and back every day ' Emma Goode shares her experience of compulsive hoarding which escalated from carrying bags to hoarding uncontrollably at home. 23 January 2021 8:55 AM
All about ears: key signs to look out for when it comes to ear health General Manager of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare Dr Charl van Loggerenberg answers questions about medical ear issues. 23 January 2021 8:33 AM
3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee. 23 January 2021 7:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 22 January 2021 5:58 PM
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof .John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD. 22 January 2021 6:12 PM
'Billionaire perks' - SA reacts after Johann Rupert jumps queue for Covid-19 jab There have been mixed reactions from South Africans online following reports that billionaire Johann Rupert jumped the vaccination... 22 January 2021 2:04 PM
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality' The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. 22 January 2021 12:44 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba "People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!" 21 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

All about ears: key signs to look out for when it comes to ear health

23 January 2021 8:33 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Medicine
Doctor
medical advice
Ears

General Manager of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare Dr Charl van Loggerenberg answers questions about medical ear issues.

Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare chats to Sara-Jayne King about all things ears.

One of the most common ways any ear problems present when adults or children arrive in an emergency room is pain, says Dr Charl.

But there are quite a lot of benign or self-contained conditions that cause painful ears.

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

He points to trauma or accident-related causes on one side, and infection-related causes on the other.

Trauma causes can relate to things in the ear that shouldn't be there...the smallest thing that should go into your ear is your elbow. Essentially there should not be anything in there they can look after themelf.

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

He explains the anatomy of the ear and the 'sealed drum' outer ear through which nothing should pass, then the middle ear, a little chamber, where the start of the hearing process begins.

But it is also from this middle ear that a little tube - almost like a tiny Liquifruit straw - connects it to your sinuses...and that tube should be open all the time.

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

It allows the passage of air between your nasal cavities or sinuses, and the middle ear, he explains.

It is really a pressure balancing gadget.

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

It is so tiny and if one gets any kind of infective process like congestion, stuffy nose, allergies - anything that is going to close up that 'Liquifruit staw' we get symptoms in the ear.

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Take a listen to Dr Charl below:


23 January 2021 8:33 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Medicine
Doctor
medical advice
Ears

More from Lifestyle

Alvon Collison

Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies

23 January 2021 9:22 AM

Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hoarder room clutter psychological disorder hoarding 123rf

Hoarder: 'I carried heavy bags of newspapers to the office and back every day '

23 January 2021 8:55 AM

Emma Goode shares her experience of compulsive hoarding which escalated from carrying bags to hoarding uncontrollably at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lions-Head-hiking-cape-town-adventure-tourism-table-mountain-safety-123rf

The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown

23 January 2021 8:09 AM

Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

V&A Waterfront Marina Cape Town tourism 123rf 123rflifestyle

3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend

23 January 2021 7:49 AM

Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books-reading-literature-novel-textbook-education-123rf

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021

22 January 2021 5:58 PM

John's 3 book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation

22 January 2021 10:50 AM

'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yamama-gemmer-on-shelfjpg

Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer

21 January 2021 7:13 PM

Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ginger garlic 123rf

Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again

21 January 2021 3:28 PM

"The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Full tank petrol fuel gauge diesel 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness motoring

9 fuel-saving tips... as petrol prices set to rise

20 January 2021 2:33 PM

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena shares these 9 tips to save petrol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Northern Cape beaches surfing

[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape

20 January 2021 10:50 AM

A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof

World Local

'Billionaire perks' - SA reacts after Johann Rupert jumps queue for Covid-19 jab

World

EWN Highlights

Jackson Mthembu memorial service to take place on 25 January

23 January 2021 11:57 AM

Many more will die unless SA overcomes pandemic, says Ramaphosa

23 January 2021 10:07 AM

Disruptive rain, flooding expected in parts of SA as storm Eloise hits Moz

23 January 2021 9:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA