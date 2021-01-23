All about ears: key signs to look out for when it comes to ear health
Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare chats to Sara-Jayne King about all things ears.
One of the most common ways any ear problems present when adults or children arrive in an emergency room is pain, says Dr Charl.
But there are quite a lot of benign or self-contained conditions that cause painful ears.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
He points to trauma or accident-related causes on one side, and infection-related causes on the other.
Trauma causes can relate to things in the ear that shouldn't be there...the smallest thing that should go into your ear is your elbow. Essentially there should not be anything in there they can look after themelf.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
He explains the anatomy of the ear and the 'sealed drum' outer ear through which nothing should pass, then the middle ear, a little chamber, where the start of the hearing process begins.
But it is also from this middle ear that a little tube - almost like a tiny Liquifruit straw - connects it to your sinuses...and that tube should be open all the time.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
It allows the passage of air between your nasal cavities or sinuses, and the middle ear, he explains.
It is really a pressure balancing gadget.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
It is so tiny and if one gets any kind of infective process like congestion, stuffy nose, allergies - anything that is going to close up that 'Liquifruit staw' we get symptoms in the ear.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Take a listen to Dr Charl below:
