Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
11:00 - 15:00
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies

23 January 2021 9:22 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Alvon Collison

Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison.

Collison has been a household name since breaking into showbiz in 1974, most famously known as the 'King of Cabaret' for his award-winning performance as Pharaoh in the musical stage production of Joseph and The Technicolor Dreamcoat, says CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayen King.

In 2018, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards for his many decades in the industry.

Sara-Jayne King speaks to the Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom, who pays tribute to Alvon Collison.

Stellenboom says he was lucky enough to be at the Fleur Du Cape Theatre Awards ceremony in Johannesburg.

Even at that point, he was struggling to walk because of his diabetes, and he had balance problems...but even at that point, he stole the show that evening. He was so entertaining, so funny, so rude and indignant in that charming way.

Fahiem Stellenboom, Marketing Manger - Baxter Theatre

He was really one of those people who could say what he liked and obviously all with good intention, and just say it so magnificently.

Fahiem Stellenboom, Marketing Manger - Baxter Theatre

It feels like the end of an era.

Fahiem Stellenboom, Marketing Manger - Baxter Theatre

He was always such a generous performer..and made people smile and let them leave the auditorium or cabaret theatre just having been entertained and having been transported.

Fahiem Stellenboom, Marketing Manger - Baxter Theatre

He did over 3000 performances of Pharaoh in 'Joseph' for a decade and the show's composer Andrew Lloyd Webber said he was one of the best Pharoes to perform in the production ever in the world, says Stellnboom.

He was always positive, he was always caring, he was always loving.

Fahiem Stellenboom, Marketing Manger - Baxter Theatre

Listen to the tribute to Alvon Collison below:



