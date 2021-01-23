Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies
Collison has been a household name since breaking into showbiz in 1974, most famously known as the 'King of Cabaret' for his award-winning performance as Pharaoh in the musical stage production of Joseph and The Technicolor Dreamcoat, says CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayen King.
In 2018, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards for his many decades in the industry.
Sara-Jayne King speaks to the Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom, who pays tribute to Alvon Collison.
Stellenboom says he was lucky enough to be at the Fleur Du Cape Theatre Awards ceremony in Johannesburg.
Even at that point, he was struggling to walk because of his diabetes, and he had balance problems...but even at that point, he stole the show that evening. He was so entertaining, so funny, so rude and indignant in that charming way.Fahiem Stellenboom, Marketing Manger - Baxter Theatre
He was really one of those people who could say what he liked and obviously all with good intention, and just say it so magnificently.Fahiem Stellenboom, Marketing Manger - Baxter Theatre
It feels like the end of an era.Fahiem Stellenboom, Marketing Manger - Baxter Theatre
He was always such a generous performer..and made people smile and let them leave the auditorium or cabaret theatre just having been entertained and having been transported.Fahiem Stellenboom, Marketing Manger - Baxter Theatre
He did over 3000 performances of Pharaoh in 'Joseph' for a decade and the show's composer Andrew Lloyd Webber said he was one of the best Pharoes to perform in the production ever in the world, says Stellnboom.
He was always positive, he was always caring, he was always loving.Fahiem Stellenboom, Marketing Manger - Baxter Theatre
Listen to the tribute to Alvon Collison below:
More from Local
Rape culture: 'There's no other crime where a victim is so held up to question'
Rape Crisis's Kathleen Day says myths and stereotypes about rape, sex, and gender allow rapists to get away with the crime.Read More
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown
Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your levels.Read More
3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee.Read More
Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof
.John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD.Read More
Southern Africa braces for impact as tropical storm Eloise intensifies
Live in Limpopo, Mpumalanga or KZN? Brace yourself! Tropical storm Eloise, expected to make landfall near Beira, is intensifying.Read More
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA
Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard.Read More
Suspect arrested after selling canned food used for WC school feeding scheme
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says a suspected thief has been arrested for profiting from canned food that's meant for vulnerable learners.Read More
Prof Tulio de Oliveira reveals how the new Covid-19 variant in SA was identified
Virus hunter Prof Tulio de Oliveira has been credited for discovering the new variant of Covid-19 driving the second wave in South Africa.Read More
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation
'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez.Read More
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff
There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Hoarder: 'I carried heavy bags of newspapers to the office and back every day '
Emma Goode shares her experience of compulsive hoarding which escalated from carrying bags to hoarding uncontrollably at home.Read More
All about ears: key signs to look out for when it comes to ear health
General Manager of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare Dr Charl van Loggerenberg answers questions about medical ear issues.Read More
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown
Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your levels.Read More
3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021
John's 3 book picks for the week.Read More
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation
'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez.Read More
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer
Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can.Read More
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again
"The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.Read More
9 fuel-saving tips... as petrol prices set to rise
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena shares these 9 tips to save petrol.Read More
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape
A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty.Read More
More from Entertainment
3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021
John's 3 book picks for the week.Read More
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram
Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'.Read More
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape
A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty.Read More
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV
Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'.Read More
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case
DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Broadcasting.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations
Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media.Read More
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside!
Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z.Read More
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu
The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent.Read More