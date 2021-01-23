Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rape culture: 'There's no other crime where a victim is so held up to question' Rape Crisis's Kathleen Day says myths and stereotypes about rape, sex, and gender allow rapists to get away with the crime. 23 January 2021 10:46 AM
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison. 23 January 2021 9:22 AM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
View all Local
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard. 22 January 2021 1:25 PM
He never forgot his humanity - politicians and journalists mourn Jackson Mthembu Political leaders and members of the media have paid tribute to the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. 22 January 2021 9:21 AM
View all Politics
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation 'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez. 22 January 2021 10:50 AM
Santam's three-month settlement offer 'flying in the face of policy and courts' Attorney Anel Bestbier has slammed insurer Santam’s decision to limit business interruption settlement offers to just three months... 22 January 2021 8:01 AM
View all Business
Hoarder: 'I carried heavy bags of newspapers to the office and back every day ' Emma Goode shares her experience of compulsive hoarding which escalated from carrying bags to hoarding uncontrollably at home. 23 January 2021 8:55 AM
All about ears: key signs to look out for when it comes to ear health General Manager of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare Dr Charl van Loggerenberg answers questions about medical ear issues. 23 January 2021 8:33 AM
3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee. 23 January 2021 7:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 22 January 2021 5:58 PM
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof .John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD. 22 January 2021 6:12 PM
'Billionaire perks' - SA reacts after Johann Rupert jumps queue for Covid-19 jab There have been mixed reactions from South Africans online following reports that billionaire Johann Rupert jumped the vaccination... 22 January 2021 2:04 PM
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality' The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. 22 January 2021 12:44 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba "People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!" 21 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Rape culture: 'There's no other crime where a victim is so held up to question'

23 January 2021 10:46 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Rape
Rape culture
Rape Crisis

Rape Crisis's Kathleen Day says myths and stereotypes about rape, sex, and gender allow rapists to get away with the crime.

This conversation about rape culture has a trigger warning says CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King.

We are going to be discussing rape and rape culture and I want you to be aware that this may be a conversation that you find upsetting.

Sara-Jayne King, Presenter - CapeTalk

Rape and rape culture were thrust back into the spotlight recently when two very high profile DJs were accused of raping and drugging a woman, explains Sara-Jayne.

The alleged victim made the allegations on Twitter and later opened a case with the police.

But the situation as it played out on social media in the following days really seemed to shine a light on just why the country has long been known as the rape capital of the world, adds Sara-Jayne

I was horrified to see comments from an enormous number of people, mostly men, but also some women who attacked the alleged victim claimed she was targetting the two accused of monetary gain and worse that she deserved to be raped because she had been drinking on the night the alleged assault took place.

Sar-Jayne King, Presenter - CapeTalk

But what exactly do we mean when we talk about rape culture and what can we do to dismantle it our schools, workplaces, religious institutions, and ultimately the country, she asks?

Sara-Jayne talks to Rape Crisis director, Kathleen Day.

Sara-Jayne reads a powerful quote from the Shakesville blog describing rape culture:

Rape culture is telling girls and women to be careful about what you wear, how you wear it, how you carry yourself, where you walk, when you walk there, with whom you walk, whom you trust, what you do, where you do it, with whom you do it, what you drink, how much you drink, whether you make eye contact, if you're alone, if you're with a stranger, if you're in a group, if you're in a group of strangers, if it's dark, if the area is unfamiliar, if you're carrying something, how you carry it, what kind of shoes you're wearing in case you have to run, what kind of purse you carry, what jewelry you wear, what time it is, what street it is, what environment it is, how many people you sleep with, what kind of people you sleep with, who your friends are, to whom you give your number, who's around when the delivery guy comes, to get an apartment where you can see who's at the door before they can see you, to check before you open the door to the delivery guy, to own a dog or a dog-sound- making machine, to get a roommate, to take self-defense, to always be alert always pay attention always watch your back always be aware of your surroundings and never let your guard down for a moment lest you be sexually assaulted and if you are and didn't follow all the rules it's your fault

Shakesville, A feminist blog about politics, culture, social justice

Day says the quote is a powerful description of rape culture. She says the term rape culture is a 'borrowed' but useful term that came about from a study of rape on American campuses.

At Rape Crisis when we talk about rape culture we are talking about the myths and the stereotypes about rape, about sex, about gender, that feed a culture that allows rapists to get away with raping and that blames victims of rape.

Kathleen Day, Director - Rape Crisis

It is extraordinary how this culture allows victims of rape to be blamed, to be questioned, to be held under suspicion. There is no other crime really where the victim is so held up to question.

Kathleen Day, Director - Rape Crisis

Social media has become a way of victims exposing rape in a way that was not always possible in the past.

She says patriarchal society is so deeply embedded that both men and women uphold these stereotypes unconsciously without often even realising it.

Listen to the discussion below:


23 January 2021 10:46 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Rape
Rape culture
Rape Crisis

More from Local

Alvon Collison

Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies

23 January 2021 9:22 AM

Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lions-Head-hiking-cape-town-adventure-tourism-table-mountain-safety-123rf

The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown

23 January 2021 8:09 AM

Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

V&A Waterfront Marina Cape Town tourism 123rf 123rflifestyle

3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend

23 January 2021 7:49 AM

Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

syringe needle vaccine vaccination medical gloves healthcare worker 123rf

Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof

22 January 2021 6:12 PM

.John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Typhoon hurricane cyclone tropical storm 123rf

Southern Africa braces for impact as tropical storm Eloise intensifies

22 January 2021 3:05 PM

Live in Limpopo, Mpumalanga or KZN? Brace yourself! Tropical storm Eloise, expected to make landfall near Beira, is intensifying.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rush hour traffic cars highway 123rftraffic 123rf

10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA

22 January 2021 1:25 PM

Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-feeding-scheme-nutrition-programmejpg

Suspect arrested after selling canned food used for WC school feeding scheme

22 January 2021 12:23 PM

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says a suspected thief has been arrested for profiting from canned food that's meant for vulnerable learners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scientist lab laboratory biological tube virus analysis data sampling 123rf

Prof Tulio de Oliveira reveals how the new Covid-19 variant in SA was identified

22 January 2021 11:28 AM

Virus hunter Prof Tulio de Oliveira has been credited for discovering the new variant of Covid-19 driving the second wave in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation

22 January 2021 10:50 AM

'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House repossession home property debt 123rf

Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff

21 January 2021 7:52 PM

There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Mozambique flag

Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado

22 January 2021 1:39 PM

Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rush hour traffic cars highway 123rftraffic 123rf

10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA

22 January 2021 1:25 PM

Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jackson-mthembu-twitterjpg

He never forgot his humanity - politicians and journalists mourn Jackson Mthembu

22 January 2021 9:21 AM

Political leaders and members of the media have paid tribute to the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190711-jackson-mthembu-edjpg

Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19

21 January 2021 3:02 PM

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20190905 IEC Results Centre 12

'Winde must act' - ANC wants MEC Bredell axed for meddling in municipal job post

21 January 2021 2:30 PM

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has been found guilty of an ethics violation after interfering in a municipal appointment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Minister Motshekga will release matric results on 22 February - DBE

21 January 2021 2:22 PM

Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says Friday is the deadline for marked papers and then verification by Umalusi begins.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

210121-mkhwebane-edjpg

Withdraw 3 perjury (lying under oath) charges against me! - Busisiwe Mkhwebane

21 January 2021 1:30 PM

"Hopefully, I will live to witness a democratic South Africa with a fair and objective justice system," she tweeted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Multiracial diverse group of doctors and nurses 123rf

Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba

21 January 2021 12:04 PM

"People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald-trump-outgoing-US-president-American-politics-presidential-election-123rf

Twitter had a field day with #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump

21 January 2021 11:40 AM

As Donald Trump said farewell to his presidency, the Twitterati could not resist posting hilarious moments we won't forget.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

da nqaba bhanga

Rerun of NMB mayoral elections ordered after Nqaba Bhanga's win opposed in court

20 January 2021 4:49 PM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reportedly struck a deal for a do-over of the mayoral election in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof

World Local

'Billionaire perks' - SA reacts after Johann Rupert jumps queue for Covid-19 jab

World

EWN Highlights

Jackson Mthembu memorial service to take place on 25 January

23 January 2021 11:57 AM

Many more will die unless SA overcomes pandemic, says Ramaphosa

23 January 2021 10:07 AM

Disruptive rain, flooding expected in parts of SA as storm Eloise hits Moz

23 January 2021 9:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA