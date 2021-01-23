Rape culture: 'There's no other crime where a victim is so held up to question'
This conversation about rape culture has a trigger warning says CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King.
We are going to be discussing rape and rape culture and I want you to be aware that this may be a conversation that you find upsetting.Sara-Jayne King, Presenter - CapeTalk
Rape and rape culture were thrust back into the spotlight recently when two very high profile DJs were accused of raping and drugging a woman, explains Sara-Jayne.
The alleged victim made the allegations on Twitter and later opened a case with the police.
But the situation as it played out on social media in the following days really seemed to shine a light on just why the country has long been known as the rape capital of the world, adds Sara-Jayne
I was horrified to see comments from an enormous number of people, mostly men, but also some women who attacked the alleged victim claimed she was targetting the two accused of monetary gain and worse that she deserved to be raped because she had been drinking on the night the alleged assault took place.Sar-Jayne King, Presenter - CapeTalk
But what exactly do we mean when we talk about rape culture and what can we do to dismantle it our schools, workplaces, religious institutions, and ultimately the country, she asks?
Sara-Jayne talks to Rape Crisis director, Kathleen Day.
Sara-Jayne reads a powerful quote from the Shakesville blog describing rape culture:
Rape culture is telling girls and women to be careful about what you wear, how you wear it, how you carry yourself, where you walk, when you walk there, with whom you walk, whom you trust, what you do, where you do it, with whom you do it, what you drink, how much you drink, whether you make eye contact, if you're alone, if you're with a stranger, if you're in a group, if you're in a group of strangers, if it's dark, if the area is unfamiliar, if you're carrying something, how you carry it, what kind of shoes you're wearing in case you have to run, what kind of purse you carry, what jewelry you wear, what time it is, what street it is, what environment it is, how many people you sleep with, what kind of people you sleep with, who your friends are, to whom you give your number, who's around when the delivery guy comes, to get an apartment where you can see who's at the door before they can see you, to check before you open the door to the delivery guy, to own a dog or a dog-sound- making machine, to get a roommate, to take self-defense, to always be alert always pay attention always watch your back always be aware of your surroundings and never let your guard down for a moment lest you be sexually assaulted and if you are and didn't follow all the rules it's your faultShakesville, A feminist blog about politics, culture, social justice
Day says the quote is a powerful description of rape culture. She says the term rape culture is a 'borrowed' but useful term that came about from a study of rape on American campuses.
At Rape Crisis when we talk about rape culture we are talking about the myths and the stereotypes about rape, about sex, about gender, that feed a culture that allows rapists to get away with raping and that blames victims of rape.Kathleen Day, Director - Rape Crisis
It is extraordinary how this culture allows victims of rape to be blamed, to be questioned, to be held under suspicion. There is no other crime really where the victim is so held up to question.Kathleen Day, Director - Rape Crisis
Social media has become a way of victims exposing rape in a way that was not always possible in the past.
She says patriarchal society is so deeply embedded that both men and women uphold these stereotypes unconsciously without often even realising it.
Listen to the discussion below:
More from Local
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies
Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison.Read More
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown
Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your levels.Read More
3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee.Read More
Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof
.John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD.Read More
Southern Africa braces for impact as tropical storm Eloise intensifies
Live in Limpopo, Mpumalanga or KZN? Brace yourself! Tropical storm Eloise, expected to make landfall near Beira, is intensifying.Read More
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA
Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard.Read More
Suspect arrested after selling canned food used for WC school feeding scheme
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says a suspected thief has been arrested for profiting from canned food that's meant for vulnerable learners.Read More
Prof Tulio de Oliveira reveals how the new Covid-19 variant in SA was identified
Virus hunter Prof Tulio de Oliveira has been credited for discovering the new variant of Covid-19 driving the second wave in South Africa.Read More
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation
'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez.Read More
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff
There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff.Read More
More from Politics
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado
Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah.Read More
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA
Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard.Read More
He never forgot his humanity - politicians and journalists mourn Jackson Mthembu
Political leaders and members of the media have paid tribute to the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.Read More
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa.Read More
'Winde must act' - ANC wants MEC Bredell axed for meddling in municipal job post
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has been found guilty of an ethics violation after interfering in a municipal appointment.Read More
Minister Motshekga will release matric results on 22 February - DBE
Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says Friday is the deadline for marked papers and then verification by Umalusi begins.Read More
Withdraw 3 perjury (lying under oath) charges against me! - Busisiwe Mkhwebane
"Hopefully, I will live to witness a democratic South Africa with a fair and objective justice system," she tweeted.Read More
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba
"People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!"Read More
Twitter had a field day with #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump
As Donald Trump said farewell to his presidency, the Twitterati could not resist posting hilarious moments we won't forget.Read More
Rerun of NMB mayoral elections ordered after Nqaba Bhanga's win opposed in court
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reportedly struck a deal for a do-over of the mayoral election in Nelson Mandela Bay.Read More