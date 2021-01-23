Talk show giant Larry King has died
Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King.
Legendary talk show host Larry King has passed away at 87. King hosted CNN’s ‘Larry King Live’ for over 25 years. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/jw0avG3taE— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 23, 2021
Rest In Peace to Larry King. He always had so much love for black culture, and used his platform to highlight it so many times🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rKmZMRxMyG— CULTURE CENTRAL (@_CultureCentral) January 23, 2021
Talk show host legend Larry King lived a long and exciting life. https://t.co/0dMpLy8Hs3 pic.twitter.com/QPgmTTRUZW— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 23, 2021
