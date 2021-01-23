Streaming issues? Report here
magic-bus-on-capetalkpng magic-bus-on-capetalkpng
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
Rape culture: 'There's no other crime where a victim is so held up to question' Rape Crisis's Kathleen Day says myths and stereotypes about rape, sex, and gender allow rapists to get away with the crime. 23 January 2021 10:46 AM
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison. 23 January 2021 9:22 AM
View all Local
Why the mispronunciation of your name...or anyone else's...matters Studies have found that habitually pronouncing an unfamiliar name incorrectly is a form of implicit discrimination. 23 January 2021 2:48 PM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard. 22 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Politics
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation 'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez. 22 January 2021 10:50 AM
Santam's three-month settlement offer 'flying in the face of policy and courts' Attorney Anel Bestbier has slammed insurer Santam’s decision to limit business interruption settlement offers to just three months... 22 January 2021 8:01 AM
View all Business
Hoarder: 'I carried heavy bags of newspapers to the office and back every day ' Emma Goode shares her experience of compulsive hoarding which escalated from carrying bags to hoarding uncontrollably at home. 23 January 2021 8:55 AM
All about ears: key signs to look out for when it comes to ear health General Manager of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare Dr Charl van Loggerenberg answers questions about medical ear issues. 23 January 2021 8:33 AM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison. 23 January 2021 9:22 AM
3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee. 23 January 2021 7:49 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 22 January 2021 5:58 PM
View all Entertainment
Talk show giant Larry King has died Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King. 23 January 2021 4:18 PM
Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof .John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD. 22 January 2021 6:12 PM
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
View all World
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
View all Africa
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality' The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. 22 January 2021 12:44 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium

23 January 2021 4:45 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Rugby
Newlands Rugby Stadium
Western Province DHL
Western Province Currie Cup

Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty.

A surreal ending to the famous old stadium that has hosted Western Province rugby for so many years as the Covid-19 pandemic means the stadium benches remain empty.


23 January 2021 4:45 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Rugby
Newlands Rugby Stadium
Western Province DHL
Western Province Currie Cup

More from Local

Gender based violence sexual abuse women 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics 123rf

Rape culture: 'There's no other crime where a victim is so held up to question'

23 January 2021 10:46 AM

Rape Crisis's Kathleen Day says myths and stereotypes about rape, sex, and gender allow rapists to get away with the crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alvon Collison

Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies

23 January 2021 9:22 AM

Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lions-Head-hiking-cape-town-adventure-tourism-table-mountain-safety-123rf

The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown

23 January 2021 8:09 AM

Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

V&A Waterfront Marina Cape Town tourism 123rf 123rflifestyle

3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend

23 January 2021 7:49 AM

Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

syringe needle vaccine vaccination medical gloves healthcare worker 123rf

Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof

22 January 2021 6:12 PM

.John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Typhoon hurricane cyclone tropical storm 123rf

Southern Africa braces for impact as tropical storm Eloise intensifies

22 January 2021 3:05 PM

Live in Limpopo, Mpumalanga or KZN? Brace yourself! Tropical storm Eloise, expected to make landfall near Beira, is intensifying.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rush hour traffic cars highway 123rftraffic 123rf

10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA

22 January 2021 1:25 PM

Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-feeding-scheme-nutrition-programmejpg

Suspect arrested after selling canned food used for WC school feeding scheme

22 January 2021 12:23 PM

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says a suspected thief has been arrested for profiting from canned food that's meant for vulnerable learners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scientist lab laboratory biological tube virus analysis data sampling 123rf

Prof Tulio de Oliveira reveals how the new Covid-19 variant in SA was identified

22 January 2021 11:28 AM

Virus hunter Prof Tulio de Oliveira has been credited for discovering the new variant of Covid-19 driving the second wave in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation

22 January 2021 10:50 AM

'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

Lions-Head-hiking-cape-town-adventure-tourism-table-mountain-safety-123rf

The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown

23 January 2021 8:09 AM

Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

red-carpet-laureus20200217-1096jpg

Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya

28 December 2020 10:14 AM

"Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201224-jurie-roux-edjpg

Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni

26 December 2020 10:29 AM

SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers of Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisi-at-masiphumelele-after-fire2jpg

'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele

20 December 2020 5:32 PM

'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

russian-flag-facejpg

Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup

18 December 2020 5:40 PM

Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stem cells blood test tube bone marrow donors 123rf

Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches

13 December 2020 12:44 PM

He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kalk Bay harbour and mountain 123rf

Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak

12 December 2020 7:33 AM

The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby pixabay

England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup

9 December 2020 11:14 AM

More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Breakdancing breakdancer break dancing dancer breaking 123rf

Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport

8 December 2020 12:48 PM

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kibiwott-kandiejpg

Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record

7 December 2020 6:34 PM

Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Children in school classroom 123rf

Why the mispronunciation of your name...or anyone else's...matters

23 January 2021 2:48 PM

Studies have found that habitually pronouncing an unfamiliar name incorrectly is a form of implicit discrimination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alvon Collison

Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies

23 January 2021 9:22 AM

Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hoarder room clutter psychological disorder hoarding 123rf

Hoarder: 'I carried heavy bags of newspapers to the office and back every day '

23 January 2021 8:55 AM

Emma Goode shares her experience of compulsive hoarding which escalated from carrying bags to hoarding uncontrollably at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor Using Otoscope Instrument To Check Girl's Ear In Hospital 123rf

All about ears: key signs to look out for when it comes to ear health

23 January 2021 8:33 AM

General Manager of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare Dr Charl van Loggerenberg answers questions about medical ear issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lions-Head-hiking-cape-town-adventure-tourism-table-mountain-safety-123rf

The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown

23 January 2021 8:09 AM

Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

V&A Waterfront Marina Cape Town tourism 123rf 123rflifestyle

3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend

23 January 2021 7:49 AM

Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books-reading-literature-novel-textbook-education-123rf

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021

22 January 2021 5:58 PM

John's 3 book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation

22 January 2021 10:50 AM

'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yamama-gemmer-on-shelfjpg

Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer

21 January 2021 7:13 PM

Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ginger garlic 123rf

Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again

21 January 2021 3:28 PM

"The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium

Local Sport Lifestyle

Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof

World Local

EWN Highlights

Jackson Mthembu's funeral to follow strict COVID-19 protocol

23 January 2021 5:12 PM

Black National Crisis Committee to ask Parly to have Basson banned as doctor

23 January 2021 4:57 PM

Veteran US broadcaster Larry King dies aged 87

23 January 2021 3:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA