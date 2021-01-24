Fusion Inyameko Foundation gives kids a stage to express their natural talents
Inyameko means care, and that is certainly what this foundation seems all about.
Fusion Inyameko Foundation has been in existence for about 12 years, co-founder Nizaam Abdol tells CapeTalk Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne KIng.
We are focused on youth development and community upliftment.Nizaam Abdol, Co-founder - Fusion Inyameko Foundation SA
Abdol says the projects the foundation runs have had to shift due to Covid-19.
Pre-Covid lots of our projects were hosting events for youth.Nizaam Abdol, Co-founder - Fusion Inyameko Foundation
These have in the past included educational events such as quizzes, eisteddfods, and a number of youth development projects, and youth camps, elaborates Abdol.
Most of that stopped with Covid. The only thing we were able to continue with was the school roadshows, going to schools and sharing a word of encouragement, some motivation - and issuing kids with meals and PPE.Nizaam Abdol, Co-founder - Fusion Inyameko Foundation
But on the humanitarian relief and community development side, in the Covid-19 pandemic, he says the Foundation certainly 'kicked it up a notch'.
The foundation ran a number of projects, supporting 12 different feeding kitchens across the Western Cape and doing food parcels.Nizaam Abdol, Co-founder - Fusion Inyameko Foundation
But when it comes to youth development, what does that mean in practical terms, asks Sara-Jayne?
He says the focus of the foundation is youth development through holistic education. They focus on 7 different types of intelligence beyond those such as just book learning that many schools generally focus on.
This encourages children who may have stronger skills in a creative space for example and one of their biggest events pre-Covid was the eisteddfods they run.
Kids just get an opportunity to stand on stage and present themselves.Nizaam Abdol, Co-founder - Fusion Inyameko Foundation
These kids are truly amazing and we are trying to give them the platform to express themselves and find their natural talent and show themselves to the world.Nizaam Abdol, Co-founder - Fusion Inyameko Foundation
Pre-Covid much of the foundation's revenue came through ticket sales to events such as their eisteddfods.
But with that being at a standstill for the moment we are heavily dependent on donations from the public and I must say there has been great support from our community.Nizaam Abdol, Co-founder - Fusion Inyameko Foundation
He says while the foundation has had great community support that is slowing down understandable as the months of lockdown continue, with many of the supporters themselves needing help.
Any donations are welcome, he says. The Foundation is currently running a 'Back to School' campaign where you can sponsor a stationary pack for R200. There is also a campaign to provide R200 food hampers which feeds a family of four for about five days.
Find the foundation on Facebook or the FIFSA website. Or call them on 081 424 7259.
Listen to Nizaam Abdol chatting to Sara-Jayne about the Fusion Inyameko Foundation's work below:
